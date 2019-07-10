Longtime Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle has been placed on administrative leave, pending the completion of an undisclosed review, a spokesperson with the Nebraska Athletic Department said.
The timetable of the review was not immediately known, and it comes 61 days after the completion of the 2019 season.
“We take seriously any concerns raised regarding our student athletes,” according to a statement from Nebraska Athletics to the Journal Star. “As part of our due diligence, Coach Revelle has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of a review. With this being a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment until the review is complete.”
Revelle did not immediately respond to a text message in regards to her future with the program.
A source told the Lincoln Journal Star that Revelle has not been on the road recruiting in recent weeks, including two big club tournaments last week in Colorado, which attracts thousands of recruits and Division I coaches from around the country. NU assistant coaches Lori Sippel and Diane Miller were seen at the tournament.
Tuesday’s statement did not provide details in regard to concerns by student-athletes. Two sources noted several practices this spring approaching four hours in length, though it is unclear if that led to this week’s chain of events.
Revelle just completed her 27th season with the program. Her career record at Nebraska is 989-568, and she has won more games than any other coach in the history of Husker athletics. Only Gary Pepin (track and field) has coached longer at Nebraska than Revelle.
Revelle’s 997 career wins rank 12th among all active Division I softball coaches, and she is one of only 30 coaches in Division I history to reach 900 career wins.
Revelle, who was inducted into the NFCA Hall of Fame in 2010, led the Huskers to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances in her first 24 seasons at the helm, however the Huskers are in the midst of their worst stretch in program history.
Nebraska has missed the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons. Behind a young pitching staff, the team went 21-31 this past spring, including 9-14 in Big Ten play. The Huskers lost 12 straight games midway through the season and 15 of 18.
Despite the Huskers’ struggles this past season, Revelle spoke numerous times about the team’s no-quit mentality and expressed her excitement for the future.
“The thing that I’m most proud of this year, when a lot of teams would have checked out or cashed it in, we really started to make some improvements, and I’m really proud of that,” Revelle said before the Big Ten Tournament.
The Huskers were 31-23 in 2018, but they lost 10 of their final 11 games and missed the NCAA Tournament.
NU was 24-29 in 2017. The Huskers were 4-16 through their first 20 games of a rigorous schedule.
Revelle, who played at Nebraska, has led NU to three Women’s College World Series appearances (1998, 2002 and 2013). She has been named conference coach of the year four times.
Nebraska’s softball camp is taking place this week at Bowlin Stadium.