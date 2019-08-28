Carter Richmond has made a lot of progress during his football career at Fremont High School.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound senior was at tight end on the Tigers' 2016 freshmen team. He played some junior varsity as a sophomore before enjoying success at the varsity level last fall.
His coaches took notice. Richmond and teammate Keegan Menning were named the co-winners of the Jeff Tucker Award that is presented to the most improved junior on the team.
"That meant a lot to me," the offensive guard/defensive end said. "Our sophomore year, I didn't even make the travel team to North Platte. I just played a little JV ball. I put in a lot of work that summer and some spots opened up. It was really good to play on varsity all of last year and make an impact."
Fremont coach Seth McClain said he has been very happy with Richmond's development.
"He is extremely quick and agile and we like to have him pull on a lot of plays," he said. "He is really good on his feet. When he hits you, you go head over heels. He is right there with those other guys on the line. He is a really good football player."
Richmond didn't take it easy this summer. He joined his teammates for various workouts.
"I was very happy with the dedication everyone showed," he said. "I've been doing these summer workouts for four years now. Honestly, we've had a lot of guys there every day and the team chemistry is very good. I'm really excited for the season."
Richmond has been one of several leaders for the Tigers this summer. He recalls players like 2019 graduate Jake Heineman helping him when he was a young player.
"A lot of the seniors who came before me helped me a lot," he said. "Before I could drive, Jake would pick me up to go to weights. Those older role models showed us how to work hard and what it takes, especially that senior class that had Riley Harms and Jake Sellon. They showed us what it was like to be a playoff team."
Harms, now a quarterback at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Sellon, a pole vaulter at the University of Nebraska, were Fremont Tribune All-Area picks during their senior season of 2017. They also helped the Tigers qualify for the Class A state playoffs -- something Richmond and his teammates want to experience again.
"We definitely want the playoffs," Richmond said. "It was a great experience, but we don't just want to qualify. We want to win once we're in there."
All-Area running back Cody Carlson and quarterback Brody Sintek graduated in May. Junior Jack Cooper is the heir apparent to Sintek, who is now playing baseball for Wayne State.
"I think Jack is going to be special," Richmond said. "He is young, but he has a lot of potential. He throws a good ball and we have more weapons this year."
Jax Sorensen, Micah Moore and Mitchell Baxa are the candidates at running back while Carter Newill returns at tight end. Junior Dawson Glause also returns at receiver.
"Dawson is fast and Jon Kment is a senior that never misses a day at weights," Richmond said. "Conner Richmond (Carter's brother) did really well in 7-on-7. I think we have a lot of young guys that can shock some people."
The Tigers' offensive line that includes Richmond, Menning, Kade Richardson and junior Boone Gray will also play a key role.
"We have some dudes on the line," Richmond said. "The guys that we lost have been replaced and I think we'll be solid. Boone would've helped us last year, but he got hurt (a broken ankle). He is just an athlete."
That line is a cohesive group.
"We're pretty close-knit," Richmond said. "We work out together, we lift together and go to lunches together. We always hit the buffets."