PLATTSMOUTH — New pictures taken from a drone are providing a look at the magnitude of flooding near Plattsmouth.
The drone, which was piloted by Plattsmouth Police Officer Jon Hardy, took photos of the flooding this past weekend.
One picture shows the expanding breach along the Platte River, a mile or so west of where it meets the Missouri River.
That breach is now 500 feet wide and 17 feet deep, according to city officials, with water swamping the Schilling Wildlife Area.
“It’s making it an island,” Mayor Paul Lambert said. “It will take millions and millions of dollars to get it fixed.”
It’s still unclear who is responsible for repairing that breach, said Councilman Steve Riese. The city does not own the land.
“One possible outcome is that the Platte River might now have a new channel that causes the Schilling Wildlife Area to be under water some, most, or all of the time,” he added.
While questions remain about what many have affectionately called “Lake Plattsmouth,” city officials continue work to get the city’s two main water plants online.
According to officials for Olmsted & Perry Consulting Engineers, city crews are cleaning up the main structure of the water treatment plant after getting temporary power restored to one of the city wells.
“Without it, they would have had nothing to clean the plant,” Riese said.
There is still much electrical work to be done, the council was told.
Nevertheless, engineers have completed the plans, specifications and bidding documents for restoring electrical service to the water treatment plant.
“I think we could have drinking water by the end of August,” Riese said.
Work may take longer to get the wastewater plant back in operation, but sewage is at least flowing back into the plant with little or no treatment, the council was told.