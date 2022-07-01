This handsome fella is River. He’s about 5 months old and weighed 26 lbs at his last weigh in. He... View on PetFinder
Most people knew Jeff Hermanson as a deputy, or a firefighter, or a K9 handler.
Real through the real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 1:59 a.m. June 29 to the 1200 block of North Grant Street for a physical disturbance.
In a year of inflation, the public can enjoy some free, light-up-the-sky entertainment due to area donors.
PLATTSMOUTH – The menu at Stan’s Bakery, 126 S. Sixth St., has gotten bigger.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. June 28 to the 1600 block of North C Street for a trespassing complaint.
An 11 a.m. funeral is planned Tuesday, June 28, for a Saunders County deputy who died earlier this week.
The Elkhorn Athletic Association has broken ground on a $55 million sports complex in Valley.
The public is encouraged to line the route on Tuesday morning, June 28, as Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy and Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Firefig…
“We gather to honor and celebrate Jeff’s life,” Methodist Fremont Health Chaplain Scott Jensen said. “He has truly left us with a legacy worth following in so many ways.”
