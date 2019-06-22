Private Hunter Robertson, 18, of Fremont graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on June 14.
Robertson successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 64 recruits in training platoon 3229. While in recruit training, Robertson achieved the following: Squad Leader, Platoon Artist and qualified as Rifle Expert.
Following 10 days home on leave he will report to Camp Pendleton for one month at Military Combat Training then move to his Military Occupation Specialty School.