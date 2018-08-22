Rogers Tent & Awning leads the Whitetail Run Wednesday Night Men's Golf League after 17 weeks.
Rogers is at 430 points while Fremont Electric is second with 420. Trophy Case No. 1 is third with 416, followed by Dugout Dogs with 410 and L&L Communications at 407.
Robbie Drews is the points leader with 227. Brian Whisler is second at 221 while Scott Louden and Zach Barton are tied for third with 220. Gregg Schmidt is fifth with 219 and Brad Greenough is sixth with 214.
Mark Arvanitis (209), Dan Reeg (208), Jerry Abrahamson (207) and Jake Kleveman (203) complete the top 10.