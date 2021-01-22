 Skip to main content
Ruwe graduates from honors program
Ruwe graduates from honors program

Tyler Ruwe of Hooper was among 20 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in December.

Ruwe is a civil engineering major in the College of Engineering.

To graduate from the program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. These students join 184 others who graduated from the Honors Program in May and August, making it the most Honors graduates in a calendar year in the program's 33-year history.

Graphic UNL
