ELKHORN - Elkhorn North deployed seven different pitchers against the RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors Sunday in the championship game of the Elkhorn Wood Bat Classic, holding the Fremont squad to just two hits in a 4-0 shutout loss.

Elkhorn North struck for a pair of runs in the top of the first off RVR Bank starter Logan Eggen, working two bases loaded walks to plate the only offense they’d need - all four walks Eggen issued on the day came in the opening frame.

The visitors tacked on a third run in the second, stringing together a pair of singles, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.

The summer squad of the spring Class B champions finished its scoring in the top of the seventh with an RBI double.

Eggen went the distance in the loss, scattering six hits while striking out a pair.

Post 20’s two hits were singles by Brooks Eyler in the first and Jariel Ortiz in the fifth. Eyler stole second to become the only runner to get into scoring position.

The seven Elkhorn North pitchers, who all tossed one inning, did not issue a walk in the game.

RVR Bank secured a walk-off 6-5 win over the Creighton Prep Second Varsity on a rainy Saturday morning to advance to the championship game.

"Not the prettiest ball game, we've ever played, but that's okay," said RVR Bank coach Jeff Hayden.

Ryan Dix scored the game-tying and drove in the game-winning run in back-to-back innings.

In the top of the fifth, Dix motored around the bases, ending up at third on an error by the Prep defense.

"Ryan hits a ball hard there, the third baseman chests it and as soon as it got past (the first baseman), we were wheeling to third and it was a bang-banger there, but Ryan took a real nice route around second," Hayden said. "That was a huge play in the game."

Two batters later, Cooper Weitzel drove him in with a single to tie the game at 5-5.

In the sixth, with the two-hour time limit imposed on the games set to expire, Dix delivered again.

Eyler reached on a lead-off single then was pushed up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt by Jackson Cyza.

Prep elected to intentionally walk Brandt Phillips, who smashed a two-run double in the first inning to get RVR Bank on the board as part of a three-run first inning, and then issued a free pass to Landon Schurman, after Eyler and Phillips moved up 90 feet with stolen bases, to load the bases.

Dix didn’t need to move his bat to drive in the winning run, watching four-straight pitches outside the zone for a walk-off walk.

Post 20 led by as many as four runs in the game, going up 4-0 at the end of two frames before Prep rattled off five unanswered runs split between the third and fourth inning off RVR Bank starter Dom Escovedo.

Escovedo struck out five in 5 ⅔ innings of work, scattering five hits while walking two batters and plunking three.

Nate Jones came in to throw one pitch in the top of the sixth as catcher Shurman ended the frame by throwing out a runner at second.

Fremont will host Norfolk at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a doubleheader to cap of the legion regular season.