Sajevic wins elusive NGA Mid-Amateur title

Andy Sajevic finally won the one Nebraska Golf Association title that had eluded him.

Shooting a second consecutive round of 3-under 69, Sajevic broke through for his first Nebraska Mid-Amateur title Sunday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course near Kearney.

In finishing 6-under in the two-round event to win by one shot over Jay Moore, Sajevic broke what had to be a frustrating string of finishes for one of the top amateur golfers in the state.

Since turning 25, Sajevic had played in the mid-am four previous times. All four times he finished second, including by one shot last year to Ryan Nietfeldt.

Sajevic started Sunday one shot behind leaders Trent Morrison and Cole Grandfield of Omaha. Birdies on two of his first four holes got him going, and he closed by playing the last eight holes in 3-under par.

The title is Sajevic’s ninth NGA championship, leaving him one behind the record of 10 held by his father, John, and Omaha native Alex Schaake.

Sajevic’s 6-under total set an event record for most strokes under par, and his total of 138 matched the record for lowest total score.