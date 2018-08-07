Midland University runners Vivian Sanchez and CJ Martinez were the top finishers in the 35th Annual Craig Spilinek Fremont High Alumni Run on Saturday.
Sanchez won the women’s 5K alumni/open race in 21:58.47 while Rebecca McMahon was second in 22:16.42. Karla Zavala was third in 23:19.50.
Martinez, who will be a freshman for the Warriors this fall, won the men’s alumni/open race in 16:20.41. Andrew Jacob was second in 16:32.21 while Chase Cate was third in 16:58.39.
Event organizer Sean McMahon was pleased with the turnout for the run.
“We had great numbers in the middle to high school race and we had a nice contingent of visitors to add to over 20 of our alumni who ran,” he said. “There were also a lot of spectators filling the stands which really added to the environment.”
Mother Nature also cooperated.
“The weather really didn’t turn out too bad,” he said. “You can’t complain about low to mid-80s in the evening in August.”
Jacob helped Team E capture the alumni championship. He was joined on the winning team by Jacob Weston (fourth overall), Preston Decker (fifth), Jack Schulz (sixth), Tito Gonzalez (seventh), Trevor Reiger (eighth) and Sage Reiger (14th).
Martinez and Cate led Team T to a runner-up finish. They were joined by Manny Harmon (ninth), Brock Lehman (10th), Zach Baedke (11th), Jayden Kumm (12th) and Jacob Klein (13th).
In the girls’ middle school/high school 5K race, Alex Sasse finished first for the girls in 20:22.70. Mara Hemmer was second in 20:36.48 while Taya Skelton was third in 21:42.34. Avery McKennan was fourth in 21:58.28.
For the boys, Jose Gonzalez led the way in 16:38.55. Ben Schulz was second in 17:04.18 while Owen Wagner was third in 17:26.85. Wes Ferguson placed fourth in 17:39.35.
In the two-mile division, Maris Dahl was first for the girls in 13:43.03. Makenze Dixon was second in 15:20.09 while Linley Buschmeyer was third in 20:41.13.
Mikey Saxton captured top honors for the boys in 12:38.51.