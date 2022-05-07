Sarah Gillett -- Nursing as a second career

From social worker to nurse, Sarah Gillett said she has many experiences during the 30 years she has been a nurse.

“I love what I do and a part of that, too, is that I have been so fortunate to always have these amazing coworkers around me. That makes the tough days bearable and the good days even more fun when you’re surrounded by really good people,” Gillett said of her second career as a nurse.

Gillett is originally from Hooper, and attended Logan View Public Schools. After high school, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned a degree in public health education.

For several years, she worked as a social worker. Gillett then attended Midland University for her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

For 25 years, Gillett was a labor and delivery nurse. Looking for a different schedule, Gillett switched over to outpatient procedures about five years ago.

Patients that Gillett sees are outpatient only. Some of these procedures could include those who need a blood transfusion, IV fluids, on IV antibiotics for long term, and more. Although very different from labor and delivery, Gillett said she very much enjoys being in this department and finds it interesting

“Some of our patients we see daily for weeks at a time so that’s really great that we get to know them. That’s what makes nursing enjoyable,” she said. “Those relationships that you develop with people.”

Seeing the patients frequently helps to pick up on subtle changes in a patient’s health, Gillett said. Her patients do become like family or very important guests, she added. In the outpatient department they might also be able to point patients in the right direction for resources they need.

During COVID, they did monoclonal antibodies in their clinic. Although her patients were not the sickest, some were very ill, she said. The hope was that they would get their fusion in time to keep them from getting worse.

“It was very challenging, but we also felt very happy to be able to do that here because we felt that it was something important and it was something that was very helpful to the community,” she said. “And not just the Fremont community, but we had many patients that came from Omaha and out of state even just to get a spot at an infusion center.

“While it was kind of stressful we all felt really good about it because we felt that we were doing something that was actually helping to make a difference and keep people out of the hospital.”

Gillett sat down with the Tribune to reflect on her time as a nurse.

Question. Tell us about your immediate family

Answer. My favorite role has always been mom to my three sons. The oldest, Grant Wallace, is a physician specializing in cardiology/cardiac electrophysiology. He and his wife, Stephanie, live in Columbus, Ohio. My middle son, Ben, is an attorney and serves as legal counsel for our state Legislature. He and his wife, Alexandra, live in Lincoln, Nebraska. They are expecting their first child this fall! My youngest son, Adam, lives in Oakland, Nebraska, and works as an agronomy analyst for Kaup Seed. My husband, Mike, is a commercial sales rep for Nova Fitness Equipment.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. Nursing is my second career. I also have a bachelor's degree in public health education. I spent several years working as a social worker, but desired a different type of challenge. My four brothers were all physicians and medicine always interested me. Nursing seemed like a good fit. I returned to school and earned my nursing degree, summa cum laude, in 1992. It was the right choice.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. There are so many ways to practice nursing and that's what makes it such a great career. You are always in demand and the opportunities are endless. The relationships you develop with patients and coworkers are, by far, the most rewarding aspect. Having had such a long tenure in labor and delivery, I sometimes had the chance to tell an expectant patent that I was there when they were born. That's pretty special.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. There are far too many funny experiences to share just one. While caring and compassionate, nurses also need thick skin, strong stomachs and a great sense of humor. I could write a book! Thankfully, the good times far outnumber the bad. Death and loss are always hard. When that loss involved a baby, it was especially heartbreaking. Fortunately, those instances were rare.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. Many things have interested me over the years. I've always liked real estate, but wouldn't be suited to sales. Maybe appraisal or title research?

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. Nursing has been good to me. My employer has been good to me. For almost 30 years, I have had a job that offers the tangibles of stability, variety, good income, and good benefits. The other things that aren't as easily measured are even more important. We are there for it all: the highest highs, the lowest lows, and everything in between. We see it all. Our patients share things with us that they don't share with anyone else. We hear it all. Nurses understand that this is an enormous privilege and an enormous responsibility. Few other professions can compare. I am so proud to be a nurse.

Q. Future plans?

A. Retirement is on the horizon in the coming years. In the meantime, I will keep learning, growing, and striving to provide exceptional care to my patients.

