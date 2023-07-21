The legal woes have gotten worse for a Lincoln woman who is accused of leading law enforcement officials on a two-county, several-hour high speed chase on June 12.

According to court documents filed in Sarpy County, Itsamar S. Ramirez, 28, of Lincoln has been charged with suspicion of theft of services, less than $500.

Ramirez has been charged with a misdemeanor in relation to an alleged "dine and dash" incident in La Vista, an alleged crime police officials said they solved after reading media reports about her arrest following the June 12 pursuit.

A La Vista police officer alleged in Sarpy County court filings that after reading news accounts about Ramirez's arrest following the alleged high-speed chase on June 12, he shared a photo of her with the employees of Osaka Steakhouse, located in the 12000 block of Westport Parkway in La Vista.

According to his report, on June 10, Ramirez is alleged to have entered the restaurant and ordered a meal costing more than $105. Following eating the food, Ramirez is alleged to have tried to pay for the meal with a personal check.

When the cashier said personal checks were not allowed as payment, Ramirez is accused of then leaving the restaurant, getting into a silver Jeep with no license plates and fleeing the scene.

Ramirez was also supposedly driving a silver Jeep with no license plates during the alleged high-speed pursuit with four different law enforcement agencies on June 12, two days later.

After seeing her photograph in news reports, the La Vista police officer stated in his report that he watched restaurant video surveillance footage of the incident, and had reasonable belief the woman who was alleged to have not paid for her dinner was Ramirez.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ramirez in relation to the allegation on July 11. Ramirez was originally arrested on June 12 after she lost control of her vehicle when allegedly trying to evade spike strips.

She was accused of leading officials from the Fremont Police Department, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Saunders County Sheriff's Office on a chase that allegedly started in Fremont and ended near Cedar Bluffs.

In Dodge County, Ramirez has been charged with suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class I misdemeanor; suspicion of obstruction, also a Class I misdemeanor; and suspicion of a stop sign violation, a state of Nebraska traffic infraction.

Ramirez has also been charged in Dodge County with suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, third offense, which is a Class IV felony. That charge stems from a June 13 investigation during which Fremont police allege Ramirez stole a 12-gauge shotgun from the home of a man she was visiting in Fremont prior to the high-speed pursuit.

In Saunders County, Ramirez was charged with a list of alleged offenses, including: suspicion of speeding, traveling 93 mph in a 55 mph zone; suspicion of failure to stay in lane; suspicion of driving while license is revoked from DUI, a Class 4 felony; suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class 2A felony; suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony; alleged willful reckless driving; suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2A Felony; suspicion of having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

Ramirez was reportedly involved in at least seven high speed chases in the Lincoln area and Lancaster County prior to the June 12 alleged high-speed chase.

She has been charged with suspicion of driving while license is revoked due to DUI, a Class 4 felony, in relation to a June 8 incident in Lincoln.