Graduation ceremonies recently were held to honor the family medicine residents of Unity Point Health Mercy One and St. Luke’s Hospitals in Sioux City, Iowa. Among the graduates was Kathleen (Katie) Savio, daughter of Jim and Pam Savio of Fremont.
The program is affiliated with the University of Iowa and the Council for Graduate Medical Education.
At the ceremony, Savio received the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine Resident Teacher Award and the Chief Resident Award at the June 28 dinner at the Sioux City Country Club.
She has taken a position in Pipestone, Minnesota, where she will practice family medicine for Avera Medical.
She is a 2006 graduate of Archbishop Bergan High School, a 2011 honors graduate of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, and a 2015 graduate of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania.
She was an intern and resident for Siouxland Medical for the past three years. Before she begins her practice in Minnesota, she will take a medical mission trip to Cambodia, her second in less than one year; her first was to Honduras in November 2018.