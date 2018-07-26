Alex Schaake’s quest for greatness got off to a good start Thursday at Fremont Golf Club.
Schaake, who has won the past two Nebraska Amateur Championship, shot a 4-under par 67 in the first round of this year’s tournament.
If he finishes the four-day tournament as champion it will be his third straight and he will be the first since Bob Astleford to win three straight. Astleford did it from 1962-64 and then went on to win the next three to end his career with eight titles. Schaake, of Omaha, birdied holes 3, 8 and 10 and then eagled 15 before ending his round with a bogey on 18.
Caleb Badura of Aurora is one off the lead at 3-under par 68. Glenn Bills of Omaha sits at 2-under par and Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce and Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn both sit at 1-under par.
Fremont native Andy Sajevic is one of three golfers at even par. Sajevic, who now lives in Omaha, was 3-over through 11 holes but birdied three of the next four to pull even. He ended his round with bogey-birdied-par.
Sajevic is a three-time Nebraska Amateur Champion. He won back-to-back titles in 2010-11 and won again in 2013.
Former Midland golfer, Renen Sahr, sits tied for 11th at 1-over par. John Sajevic, Andy’s father, is tied for 34th at 4-over par. Other Fremont golfers in the 156-player field are: Garret Giesselmann (T71, +7), Charlie Brown (T103, +11), Tyler Stedman (T122, +13) and Collin Brown (148, +19).
FGC last hosted the championships in 2004, when A.J. Elgert of Lincoln won an epic seven-hole playoff over Omaha’s Patrick Duffy.
Nebraska Amateur Championship
At Fremont Golf Club
1 Alex Schaake -4
T2 Caleb Badura -3
T2 Jace Guthmiller -3
4 Glenn Bills -2
T5 Luke Gutschewski -1
T5 Matthew Schaefer -1
T5 Nate Vontz -1
T8 Andy Sajevic E
T8 Vance Janssen E
T8 Dylan McCabe E
T11 Jayson Brueggemann 1
T11 Renen Sahr 1
T11 Austin Murray 1
T11 Jay Moore 1
T11 Mason Hale 1
T11 Derek Jacobsen 1
T11 Roger Sack 1
T11 Alex Farrell 1
T19 AJ Nolin 2
T19 Jackson Wendling 2
T19 Ryan Nietfeldt 2
T19 Jeff Anderson 2
T19 Tanner Owen 2
T19 Josh Peters 2
T19 Travis Minzel 2
T26 Cole Grandfield 3
T26 Mark Wright 3
T26 Myron Parsley 3
T26 Baylor Falk 3
T26 JT Hudson 3
T26 Ryan Knispel 3
T26 Zach Hoffman 3
T26 Sean Song 3
T34 Trevor Kosch 4
T34 Koy Potthoff 4
T34 Brian Csipkes 4
T34 John Sajevic 4
T34 Jay Muller 4
T34 Cade McCallum 4
T34 Noah Hofman 4
T34 Jake Boor 4
T34 David Easley 4
T34 Dan Huston 4
T34 Grant Johnson 4
T34 Ryan Rogers 4
T46 Jason Eggers 5
T46 Danny Woodhead 5
T46 Mike Siwa 5
T46 Chip Tredway 5
T46 Mike Takacs 5
T46 Andrew Godwin 5
T46 Philip Maschka 5
T46 Rourke Jensen 5
T46 Mitchell Klooz 5
T46 Trent Morrison 5
T46 Eric Peel 5
T46 Kellen Rossman 5
T58 Charles Burt 6
T58 Matthew Unruh 6
T58 Gregg Vonnahme 6
T58 Steven Ritzman 6
T58 Clint Kracl 6
T58 Billy Rhiley 6
T58 Carl Johnson 6
T58 Wes Bernt 6
T58 Tyler Welch 6
T58 Brett Hoffman 6
T58 Fernando Arzate 6
T58 Kevin Gordon 6
T58 Alex Shattuck 6
T71 Vincent Nigro 7
T71 Jeff McPherson 7
T71 Marcus Bell 7
T71 Drew D’Ercole 7
T71 Josh Wilson 7
T71 Nolan Maschka 7
T71 Will Andersen 7
T71 Dana Van Ostrand 7
T71 Garret Giesselmann 7
T71 Jordan Arensdorf 7
T71 Alex Svehla 7
T71 Blake Giroux 7
T71 Jay Cottam 7
T71 Chris Green 7
T85 Patrick Tryon 8
T85 Lance Lawson 8
T85 Kelly Karmazin 8
T85 Marcus Bell 8
T85 Skip Gist 8
T85 Myles Shonsey 8
T85 Kean Kontor 8
T85 Grant Maser 8
T85 Brandt Radloff 8
T94 Benjamin Becker 9
T94 Jeffrey Paschal 9
T94 Scott Tridle 9
T94 Patrick Clare 9
T98 Brad Cavitt 10
T98 Scott Bohn 10
T98 Niko Vui 10
T98 Jordan Greenwood 10
T98 Grant CaseYork 10
T103 Caleb Bukacek 11
T103 Jack Song 11
T103 John Erickson 11
T103 Tyler Ehresman 11
T103 Johnathan Hudson 11
T103 Joe Devin 11
T103 Jacob Godwin 11
T103 Charlie Brown 11
T111 Tyler Bowen 12
T111 Todd Wagner 12
T111 Richard Orth 12
T111 Thomas Olson 12
T111 Tyler Dowling 12
T111 Nick Swaney 12
T111 Rollin Petersen 12
T111 Lucas Leinen 12
T111 Dave Shillinglaw 12
T111 Ben Haney 12
T111 Taylor Elman 12
T122 Nick Nothnagel 13
T122 Kyle Gottschalk 13
T122 Michael Arens 13
T122 Tyler Stedman 13
T126 Chase Largen 14
T126 Steve Peterson 14
T126 Keevan Statz 14
T126 Nick Christiansen 14
T126 Alex Kubik 14
T126 Tyler Jacobsen 14
T126 Travis Linnemeyer 14
T126 Tucker Knaak 14
T134 Tony Caniglia 15
T134 Philip Maiyo 15
T134 Patrick Lusk 15
T134 Kyle Moore 15
T134 Andrew Primavera 15
T134 Hunter Hall 15
T140 Chase Pruitt 16
T140 Caleb Moyer 16
T140 Jake Matzner 16
T140 Evan Macke 16
T144 Jayden Neal 17
T144 Tylar Samek 17
T144 Reed Malleck 17
147 Jeremy Peters 18
148 Collin Brown 19
T149 Ben Svehla 20
T149 Jordan Hart 20
151 Dale Savington 25
152 Kyle Pelster 29
153 Peter McLeay 35
NS Carson Blecke -
NS Jack Riggins -Round 1
