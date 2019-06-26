The Nebraska men’s basketball team has set its Italy itinerary.
The Huskers will play four games during their trip to Europe, which runs Aug. 3-13, while also sightseeing in Rome, Florence and Como.
The team will spend nine days in Italy, with the first game set for Aug. 5 in Rome against Stella Azzurra Academy. The Huskers will play a Lithuanian club, Silute BC, Aug. 7 and 8 in Ponte Buggianese. The final game of the trip is Aug. 12 in Costa Masnaga against Italian Select. All games will be played mid-day Central Time — the Stella Azzura game will start at 11:30 a.m. (6:30 p.m. in Italy), with the games against Silute BC set for 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. (8 and 6 p.m. in Italy), and the final game against Italian Select scheduled for noon (7 p.m. in Italy).
It is not yet known if the games will be available online.
The Huskers are allowed 10 practices before the trip, with workouts starting July 15. Every member of NU’s remade roster is expected to make the trip except for French freshman Yvan Ouedraogo, who will be competing with the French U-18 team at the European Championships.
“We are fortunate to have a foreign trip this year with the number of new faces we have in our program,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. “It will be a valuable experience for our players because it helps to build chemistry both on and off the court. We will have a lot of team activities where they will have time to be together and learn more about each other.
“For our staff, the 10 practices before we leave will give us a head start on installing our system, and the chance to play four games provides an opportunity to experiment with different lineups and combinations.”
Nebraska must replace all five starters from last year’s team with a roster that includes 11 new scholarship players. Of the 13 scholarship players on the roster, 12 have not played in a game for Nebraska. Only junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson saw the court last year as Dachon Burke sat out due to NCAA transfer rules.
The Huskers will start their trip with three days in Rome, where team will visit many of the main attractions, including Vatican City and the Colosseum before heading to Florence.
While in Florence, the Huskers will visit the Accademia Gallery, which features sculptures of Michelangelo and other famous Italian artists, and other sights in the Tuscany region, including the cities of Lucca and Pisa. The trip concludes with a visit to the Ferrari Museum and three days in Como, including a boat tour of Lake Como and a guided tour of Lugano, Switzerland.