Each year, approximately 3,000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for the Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra which are sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.
Selection as a member of one of these groups is one of the highest music honors attainable in Nebraska. Chris Storm, director of choral affairs for the Nebraska Music Education Association, has announced that Grace Sendgraff, Soprano 1 from Archbishop Bergan High School, is among the 440 students selected to be a part of the 2019 All-State Chorus.
Guest conductor for the group will be Dr. Brady Allred, artistic director and conductor of the Salt Lake Choral Artists in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The All-State Chorus will rehearse Nov. 21-23 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the host site of the 2019 NMEA Conference/Clinic. A final public concert will be held on Nov. 23 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.