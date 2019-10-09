Mabel Bobbitt was still in the game.
Bobbitt had passed out during bingo at the Fremont Friendship Center. She awoke and rescue workers were trying to ask her questions.
But Bobbitt’s mind was still on bingo and she was determined to keep playing.
“That’s my number,” she’d say whenever a numeral on her card was called out.
Years later, Bobbitt’s son, Gary, smiles at the memory.
Today, Gary Bobbitt who first came to the center — trying to get his mom to attend — is now a faithful volunteer as is his wife, Deborah.
Gary Bobbitt helps in the kitchen, serving lunch, at the center on the north end of the Christensen Field multipurpose building. Deborah takes reservations from folks planning to eat at the center and answers other calls.
When she’s done at the front desk, she helps take attendees’ meals to the tables.
Besides volunteering at the center, both are drivers for the RSVP Car-Go program, taking non-drivers to appointments, the library or shopping for groceries or at Goodwill.
Laurie Harms, friendship center manager, commends the couple.
“They are the most caring, kind, amazing people,” Harms said. “They do whatever is needed to be done to help out. They’re just awesome.”
The Bobbitts’ connection to the center began about 20 years ago, when he moved his mom to Fremont from Sidney, Iowa.
At the time, both Bobbitt and his wife worked outside the home.
Bobbitt’s mom had attended a senior center in Iowa, and he thought she’d meet new friends at the Fremont center.
He was met with resistance.
“Oh, I’m not old enough to go to the senior center,” Mabel Bobbitt said.
She was 85 years old.
Eventually, he got her to go and, occasionally, joined her at the center.
He began coming more often and then started volunteering, first at the front desk and then in the kitchen.
Deb began coming out, too.
“I retired in 2016 and decided if I came out here—I didn’t want to sit around and do nothing,” Deb Bobbitt recalled.
So when there was an opening at the front desk, Deb asked if she could help out there a few days a week.
She’s done that for three years.
The Bobbitts also assist during the annual craft show in December.
She’ll collect admissions at the door. He helps sell raffle tickets.
The Bobbitts enjoy volunteering at the center.
“It helps us get out here and meet people, because I’d probably stay home most of the time,” Gary Bobbitt said.
Bobbitt appreciates the camaraderie he sees at the center, adding: “It gives you a change of scenery. It’s warm and inviting. The people are friendly.”
“It feels like family,” Deb said.
Bobbitt points out that the friendship center has various educational opportunities and entertainment.
His mom loved playing a card game called, Skipo.
And Mabel loved playing chair volleyball, too, getting up when it was her turn to serve. By the time she was 99 years old, she sat through the whole game – but still played.
In her later years, Mabel had macular degeneration and was hard of hearing, but compensated when playing bingo.
Knowing the bingo numbers would be called faster than she could see them, she’d memorize the numbers on her bingo cards.
One day, she passed out and was on the floor as Emergency Medical Technicians questioned her about her blood pressure.
The bingo game continued in an attempt to keep other center attendees’ minds off the situation, Deb said.
But Mabel’s mind remained on bingo, too.
While answering the EMTs’ questions, she made sure to have someone put a token on her card when a matching number was called.
“That was amazing,” her son said, adding that he’d clean out her purse when it became too heavy with quarters she’d saved for bingo games.
One day, he found $13 worth of quarters in his mom’s purse.
The Bobbitts recalled that Mabel – who initially didn’t want to go to the center – reached a point where she’d be upset if she couldn’t come out.
And she came out until she was almost 101 years old.
The Bobbitts plan to keep coming out to the center, too.
“My future plans would be to volunteer wherever I can – do whatever I’ll be physically able to do as years go on,” Deb said. “It’s such a wonderful feeling to help somebody, because a lot of people don’t want to ask for the help, but they’re so grateful when you do help them out.”