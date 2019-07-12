A pair of stellar pitching performances helped the First State Bank Seniors sweep Columbus on Thursday night at Schilke Fields.
Mitchell Glause threw a complete game as the Seniors won the opener 2-1 in nine innings. Brody Sintek, who only allowed one earned run in six innings, got some relief help from Dawson Glause as the Seniors won the second game 7-2.
In the bottom of the ninth of the opener, Austin Callahan led off with a double. After a walk to Dillon Dix, Nick Herink delivered a walk-off single.
"We played very well defensively and had some really big plays in a couple big moments of the game," FSB coach Jeff Hayden said.
Glause scattered seven hits and didn't walk a batter. He struck out four.
"Mitch had a phenomenal outing tonight," Hayden said. "He kept making pitches and putting up zeroes for us until we could break into their bullpen."
Columbus starter Cole Wilcox limited FSB to just two hits through eight innings. Connor Dush relieved to open the ninth and failed to retire a batter.
Columbus went up 1-0 in the fourth on Eric Mustard's RBI single. The Seniors got an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. Callahan reached on an error and moved to second on Dix's ground out. Herink's ground ball was misplayed for an error allowing Callahan to score.
Sintek led FSB's offense with two hits. Sam Nelson and Brent Beard had two hits apiece for Columbus.
The Seniors collected eight hits and stole eight bases in the second game.
"I was pleased with how we ran the bases in Game 2," Hayden said. "We put some pressure on their defense that allowed our hitters to see better pitches in the zone."
FSB scored a run in the first. Eli Herink reached on an error and Callahan walked. One out later, Nick Herink singled to make it 1-0.
In the third, Jackson Gilfry singled, stole second and third before coming home on Callahan's sacrifice fly.
After Columbus cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the fourth, FSB answered with three in the bottom of the inning.
Sintek singled before Donnie Mueller reached on an error. Both runners stole a base before Eli Herink delivered a two-run single. He later came around to score with the help of an error and a passed ball.
Callahan's two-run single closed out the scoring for FSB in the sixth. Columbus got an unearned run off reliever Dawson Glause in the seventh.
Sintek struck out six and walked three while earning the win.
"He had another solid outing for us," Hayden said.
Callahan drove in three runs while Nick Herink and Gilfry had two hits each. Gilfry had a team-best three stolen bases.
Tyler Palmer took the loss for Columbus. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks in three innings. Alex Ritzdorf and Trey Kobza also pitched.
The Seniors, 22-6, will host Lincoln Southeast at 3 Sunday afternoon.