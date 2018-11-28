It will be a senior-dominated team for the Fremont Bergan boys in 2018-19.
The Knights will be led by seven seniors, including three returning starters, as they look to improve on their 11-13 record last winter.
"We had a really good summer and our kids played quite a bit of basketball," Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. "They were committed to the weight room as well as the things we did on the floor during the offseason. That group of seniors is very invested and very committed."
Leading the way is 6-foot-3 forward Grant Frickenstein. He averaged 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while capturing Fremont Tribune All-Area honors last season.
"Grant has gotten physically stronger, especially in the upper body," Mlnarik said. "We want to take advantage of that and get him touches inside the lane. The time and effort he put into the weight room will be very beneficial for him when he drives to the basket. He'll be able to withstand the bumps and physicality that comes along the way with driving to the basket."
Also back is Dre Vance. The 5-11 point guard averaged 12.2 points as a junior and also played AAU basketball during the summer. Mlnarik believes he is ready to take his game to the next level.
"I think he is," the coach said. "He has a year under his belt playing the (No.) 1 spot for us. He understands it more and he did it for his AAU team, too. He is a guy we are really excited about and believe he can have a great season."
The third returning starter is Riley Lindberg. As a junior, the 6-5 forward led the Knights in rebounding with 6.4 per game. He also averaged 6 points per contest.
"He is hard to scout because he feels where the defense is and is able to do different things," Mlnarik said. "He is crafty with the ball and can give us some scoring with his back to the basket. If he is able to give us that (inside) presence, that will open things up for some of our perimeter players."
Caleb Villwok, a 6-1, 230-pound senior, returns after missing last year with a torn ACL suffered as a lineman in football.
"He is working his way into basketball shape," Mlnarik said. "He is physical and brings some toughness to the team. You always need someone out there willing to do the dirty work like setting screens, boxing people out and challenging shots. That is something Caleb enjoys doing. It is good to have a guy like that out there who buys into that part of the game."
The other seniors for the Knights include Nick Kincanon, Thunder Myers and Dylan Gartner.
The 6-3 Gartner joined Lindberg and Villwok in helping Bergan qualify for the Class C-2 state football playoffs last month.
"Dylan had a tremendous football season," Mlnarik said. "He is such an unselfish kid. I can't say enough about what he brings to the team as far as energy, enthusiasm and communication on the defensive end. We're hoping Dylan can give us some points in the lane and help with rebounding."
While Kincanon will help provide depth for the Knights, the 6-0 Myers could fill various roles.
"He is a very smart kid and probably knows all five positions on the floor," Mlnarik said. "We can put him at guard or forward and we can count on him to make some shots for us. He is one of those kids that can be a scoring threat from beyond the arc. He put in a lot of time during the offseason to prepare for this year."
Junior Jake Ridder is coming off a solid season in football where he served as quarterback.
"He is a good athlete and is physical," Mlnarik said. "We'll need his energy level, especially on the defensive side of the floor."
Another player who should figure into the mix is junior Tyten Vance.
"We need guys to fill in roles off the bench," Mlnarik said. "Tyten has really impressed us. He has good length and wingspan. He'll make things difficult when he is defending people."
Last season the Knights' offense was primarily the 1-2 scoring punch of Frickenstein and Dre Vance. Mlnarik believes Bergan has more offensive weapons in 2018-19.
"Grant and Dre will draw the top two (opposing) defenders each night, but I think this year we have nice pieces around those guys," he said. "We should have more balanced scoring, which is very important if you want to make a deep run."
An experienced roster should help with a better flow on offense.
"We want to be more efficient offensively," Mlnarik said. "We want to run the floor, but if we don't see anything, we need to go deep into our offense until we get a good shot. We can't just rush something up there."
The seven seniors will be crucial to how the Knights' season unfolds.
"They've done a great job of taking leadership with this group," the coach said. "They understand nothing is given to you. They also understand a season has high points and low points. They've been through that before. Hopefully we can accomplish some of the goals they have set in front of them."
The Knights play Friday at Omaha Christian Academy before hosting Douglas County West on Saturday.