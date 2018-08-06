The Fremont Police Department arrested or cited four individuals this weekend for driving with a revoked license, a suspended license or no license at all.
Nicole R. Reeves, 30, of Fremont, was cited for driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop on L Street on Friday. Juan Hernandz-Batz, 22, of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop on north Union Street. That arrest occurred on Saturday.
Chano Torres-Garcia, 26, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked on Sunday following a traffic stop near Highway 275 and Military Avenue. He was also charged on suspicion of being in possession of drug paraphernalia. And Ashlyn L. Koch, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving during suspension following a traffic stop on Nye Avenu