Several businesses did well during the pandemic

Not every business took a pounding during the sledgehammer year that was 2020.
Pete Balerud, general manager of North Bend Golf Course, can tell you that the outdoor sport — which has social distancing built right into it — has done well.
Andrew Foxhoven, president of Promedcare, said the pandemic has shone a spotlight on businesses like his which can help older adults and younger individuals with disabilities stay in their homes.
Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, knows several businesses prospered in 2020.
“While a number of businesses have struggled throughout the battle with COVID 19, we have a large number of businesses who thrived — some seeing higher revenue numbers than they have in years,” Lea said. “It has been fantastic to see them flourish and we hope they will see those same numbers for many years to come!”
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton has seen positive signs, too.
Newton said sales and use tax receipts are a good indicator of a community’s economy and data from the Nebraska Department of Revenue shows that the local economy is doing well.
For instance, from April to June 2020, Fremont’s receipts grew 145 percent, even with the continuing pandemic.
“Fremont’s economy is not only strong, but growing quite rapidly when compared to several communities our size,” Newton said.
Some area businesses have seen success.
Recently ranked second short course in the nation for 2021 by NBC Sports GolfPass, the 18-hole golf course on the west side of North Bend has fared well during the pandemic.
“At the start of the year, we didn’t know what to expect,” Balerud said of 2020. “We’ve done better than expected, mainly because it was one of the few things that had social distancing built into it.”
As golfers play, they can stand 8, 10, 12, 15, 30 feet apart.
Players may ride together in a cart, but they aren’t sitting close together like people do while watching sports, such as basketball. What’s more, golf is played outside.
Business has been good for other reasons.
One Saturday in September, Balerud said he had 40 or 50 golfers from Omaha who said they couldn’t get on any courses there and described the North Bend course as “amazing.”
Balerud added that no Husker games were played in September.
“Usually on Husker game days, you could shoot a machine gun out there and not hit anybody,” he said.
Not that people do that at the golf course.
Statistically speaking, Balerud noted that revenues for green fees and cart fees were up 30 to 40 percent in 2020.
That’s up from 2019, when North Bend sustained heavy flooding.
Balerud believes 2021 will be a good year, too.
He cites factors such as the Omaha golfers, who said they were going to come back to the course and tell their friends about it.
“Our superintendent Dan Pabian and his crew always have the course in great shape,” he said.
He added that people — who come from a large city and have set low expectations for a small-town, 18-hole golf course — are amazed by the condition of the course and friendliness of the staff.
“We used to be a hidden gem, but we’re not hidden anymore,” Balerud said. “Once somebody comes to North Bend to play golf, they’re going to come again.”
Like Balerud, Foxhoven wasn’t sure, at first, how 2020 would pan out for his business.
Promedcare provides in-home care and has offices in Fremont, Columbus, Norfolk and Blair, serving people within about a 60-mile radius of each of these offices.
It also provides durable medical equipment, such as portable oxygen, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy