Several businesses did well during the pandemic

“Fremont’s economy is not only strong, but growing quite rapidly when compared to several communities our size,” Newton said.

Some area businesses have seen success.

Recently ranked second short course in the nation for 2021 by NBC Sports GolfPass, the 18-hole golf course on the west side of North Bend has fared well during the pandemic.

“At the start of the year, we didn’t know what to expect,” Balerud said of 2020. “We’ve done better than expected, mainly because it was one of the few things that had social distancing built into it.”

As golfers play, they can stand 8, 10, 12, 15, 30 feet apart.

Players may ride together in a cart, but they aren’t sitting close together like people do while watching sports, such as basketball. What’s more, golf is played outside.

Business has been good for other reasons.

One Saturday in September, Balerud said he had 40 or 50 golfers from Omaha who said they couldn’t get on any courses there and described the North Bend course as “amazing.”

Balerud added that no Husker games were played in September.