Seward man's daughter tearfully tells judge about impact of fatal crash at Fremont woman's sentencing

The daughter of a Seward man killed in a crash on Memorial Day weekend 2019 fought back tears as she read her mother’s letter in a Lincoln courtroom Wednesday at the sentencing for the 74-year-old woman blamed for the wreck.

Patricia Plautz sat in the front row as her daughter, Chantel Plautz, read her words to Lancaster County Court Judge Rodney Reuter.

“On May 27, 2019, my life as I knew it changed dramatically,” she said.

Patricia’s husband of 33 years, Dennis, died of his injuries, and she hadn’t been expected to live, she said.

She missed his funeral because she was in the intensive care unit fighting for her life. In all, she spent two weeks there and four months in the hospital. She lost her spleen, gall bladder and a significant portion of her large intestines and had broken ribs and her pelvis was broken in three places. She had to learn to walk again.

In her letter, Patricia Plautz called it an unbelievably horrific and entirely preventable accident.

“When I should have been living out my days with the love of my life, I am now facing life alone,” she said. “My life will never be the same.”