HASTINGS -- So much for being nervous.
First State Bank passed its first test of the Mid-South Regional Baseball Tournament on Wednesday in grand fashion. Brody Sintek threw a no-hitter as the Seniors defeated Sedalia (Missouri) 8-2 at Duncan Field.
"I wanted to approach this game the same way I have the others this year," said Sintek, who improved to 12-0 this summer. "I wanted to throw strikes and let my defense work."
The Nebraska American Legion champs allowed an unearned run in the top of the first, but they quickly retaliated.
Austin Callahan's RBI double started a three-run bottom of the first for the Seniors. Dillon Dix and catcher Camden McKenzie added run-scoring singles that put FSB ahead for good.
"They got a run early, but we answered there in the bottom of the first," Sintek said. "It made me confident going into the later innings."
First State struck for another run in the second. Callahan and Dix singled before Mitchell Glause delivered a RBI single.
The Callahan brothers gave Sintek some more insurance runs in the sixth. Austin, who finished with three hits, doubled in a pair of runs while Brennan, who added two hits, hit a two-run single.
Sedalia added an unearned run in the seventh, but Sintek finished the game with 13 strikeouts.
"My fastball was coming off a little harder than it usually does and I think that was probably because of the seven days of rest I had," he said. "But I've had great run support all year and that continued today."
FSB will now face Three Rivers (Oklahoma) at 4 Thursday afternoon in a winners' bracket game.
"This was huge," Sintek said. "We didn't know what to expect going into today and we beat the Missouri state champs. I think that gives us confidence going into tomorrow and the rest of the tournament."