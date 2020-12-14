Sleister sparks Knights in win over Aquinas

A change in defense helped spark the Bergan boys to a 45-33 win over David City Aquinas Saturday.
“These guys are really buying in on the defensive end of the floor,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “We played straight man-to-man tonight and that’s the first time we’ve done that in a long time and we were just very effective.”
With an athletic and longer line-up, the Knights have moved into using a man defense to lockdown teams.
“In years past, we have played a lot of zone and this year is our first year transitioning to man and we’ve just seen a lot of improvement from the beginning of the season to now and we know we can get a lot better as the year progresses,” Mlnarik said.
Aquinas pushed through the Knights defense in the opening portion of the game, getting out to an 8-2 lead.
Bergan turned to sharpshooter Sam Sleister to erase the deficit as the sophomore came off the bench to hit back-to-back 3-pointers, allowing the Knights to pull ahead 16-15 by the end of the opening frame.
“We give them all the green light and if they are in rhythm and in range, we tell them let them go,” Mlnarik said.
Bergan started the second quarter on a 9-1 run, capped off by a transition lay-up from Sleister, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, to get out to a 25-16 lead.
The Knights nine-point cushion stood until halftime at 29-20.
Aquinas held Bergan to just four points in the third quarter, but could only muster eight themselves, getting theKnights lead down to five, 33-28, heading into the final quarter.
The Monarchs managed to make it a one-score game at the halfway point of the fourth quarter at 35-33, but the Knights ended the night on a 10-0 run to move to 4-0 on the season.
Bergan had seven different players score in the victory with Gavin Logemann joining Sleister in double-figures with 10.
The Knights started the weekend with a 44-41 win over Brownell-Talbot Friday night on the road.
Max Nosal paced Bergan with 10 points in the win while Logemann went for nine.
Bergan will be back at home Friday night, hosting Lourdes Central Catholic.
