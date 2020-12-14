Sleister sparks Knights in win over Aquinas

A change in defense helped spark the Bergan boys to a 45-33 win over David City Aquinas Saturday.

“These guys are really buying in on the defensive end of the floor,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “We played straight man-to-man tonight and that’s the first time we’ve done that in a long time and we were just very effective.”

With an athletic and longer line-up, the Knights have moved into using a man defense to lockdown teams.

“In years past, we have played a lot of zone and this year is our first year transitioning to man and we’ve just seen a lot of improvement from the beginning of the season to now and we know we can get a lot better as the year progresses,” Mlnarik said.

Aquinas pushed through the Knights defense in the opening portion of the game, getting out to an 8-2 lead.

Bergan turned to sharpshooter Sam Sleister to erase the deficit as the sophomore came off the bench to hit back-to-back 3-pointers, allowing the Knights to pull ahead 16-15 by the end of the opening frame.

“We give them all the green light and if they are in rhythm and in range, we tell them let them go,” Mlnarik said.