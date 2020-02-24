Snow possible Tuesday in Lincoln, but winter may be giving way to spring

Get ready for what could be winter’s last gasp.

After a spring-like high temperature of 62 degrees Sunday which capped a string of three days over 50 degrees, the Fremont area will likely see a brief return to winter conditions.

A storm system will usher in much colder temperatures — the high holding in the mid-30s — with a chance of snow Tuesday.

Little-to-no accumulation is expected in the Fremont area, where the snow will likely mix with rain at times.

The heavier snow — 2 to 4 inches — is expected across parts of central and northern Nebraska, where a winter weather advisory is posted.

Once the snow moves out, it will remain cold Wednesday, with highs in Fremont again holding in the mid-30s.

Things will start to warm up Thursday, with forecasters calling for a high in the low 40s, and temperatures will rebound into the 50s by the weekend.

University of Nebraska- Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said Monday morning on Facebook that the extended forecast is showing above-average temperatures from Saturday all the way through March 9.