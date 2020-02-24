Snow possible Tuesday in Lincoln, but winter may be giving way to spring

Get ready for what could be winter’s last gasp.
After a spring-like high temperature of 62 degrees Sunday which capped a string of three days over 50 degrees, the Fremont area will likely see a brief return to winter conditions.
A storm system will usher in much colder temperatures — the high holding in the mid-30s — with a chance of snow Tuesday.
Little-to-no accumulation is expected in the Fremont area, where the snow will likely mix with rain at times.
The heavier snow — 2 to 4 inches — is expected across parts of central and northern Nebraska, where a winter weather advisory is posted.
Once the snow moves out, it will remain cold Wednesday, with highs in Fremont again holding in the mid-30s.
Things will start to warm up Thursday, with forecasters calling for a high in the low 40s, and temperatures will rebound into the 50s by the weekend.
University of Nebraska- Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said Monday morning on Facebook that the extended forecast is showing above-average temperatures from Saturday all the way through March 9.
The two-week forecast, he said, “has a strong signal of the arrival of an early spring with warmer than normal temperatures.”
The 14-day outlook from the National Weather Service gives the eastern two-thirds of Nebraska a 50% chance or better of above-average temperatures. However, the forecast from March 7-20 gives the state a 55% chance of below-normal temperatures.
The highs in Fremont climbs from 37 degrees Tuesday to 59 by March 9.
The forecast is a far cry from last year, when Fremont went 35 straight days, from Feb. 4-March 11, without the temperature reaching 40 degrees.
So far this season, Fremont has 14 inches of snow, compared with just more than 22 inches at the same time last year.