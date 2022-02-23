Snyder Public Library to host Super Smash Bros. Tournament

March Madness kicks off at the Snyder Public Library with their first-ever Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament on Wednesday, March 2, 4:30-7:30 p.m. The game will be played on Liz the Librarian Nintendo Switch.

Choose your fighter and battle opponents to try and become the ultimate champion. Prizes will be awarded for First, Second, and Third Place. Rules will be explained at the event. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Patrons of all ages and places are welcome to attend.

This event is a bracket-style tournament and is the latest event on Weekly Wednesday Club Night, hosted by the library’s director, Elizabeth Hittle.

“This is my fourth year as director,” said Hittle, “I started organizing weekly activities about six months after I started the job.”

What motivated Hittle to organize weekly activities was her desire to help people who otherwise would find it difficult to meet new people and learn new skills.

“It’s a nice way for people to socialize and also get to know their library. Last week was Painting Night,” Hittle added, “and I enjoyed seeing people discover artistic talent they didn’t know they had.”

Although the library does not open its doors to the general public until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Hittle is always there at 4:30 to welcome kids getting off the school bus and anyone else eager to take part in activities.

Snyder Library is located at 203 Ash St. in Snyder, Nebraska. For additional information, call 402-568-2570.

