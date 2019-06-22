South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University has released its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Dodge: Anna Nicole Beune, College of Nursing; Kaitlynn Rae Bjorklund, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Fremont: Samantha Ann Hoppe , College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Mallory Nicole McQuistan*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Kennard: Payton Erin Cooley, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Lyons: Blair Katherine Preston, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Nickerson: Riley Jordan Grosse-Rhode, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Scribner: Kaleb Michael Fischer, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

