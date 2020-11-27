South Dakota State University dean's list

South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University announced its dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Dodge: Kaitlynn Rae Bjorklund*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Fremont: Rylie Renee Cascio Jensen*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Jena Lynn Gardeman, College of Nursing; Joscelin Marie Givens*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Dayeon Lee, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

Linwood: Cassandra Marie Macholan*, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Scribner: Kaleb Michael Fischer, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Valley: Jacob Ryan Wolfe, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.