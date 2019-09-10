PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Historical Society Museum will open its doors free of charge on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of Smithsonian Magazine's 15th annual Museum Day.
It’s a national celebration in which museums across the country offer free admission that day representing a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion.
The museum, located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth, will be open from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
This year’s Museum Day theme is "Smithsonian Year of Music." In keeping with that theme, local musician/singer Terry Little will play the guitar in the museum's Victorian Room from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Following his performance, Florene Nickles will play the museum's 1893 Packard Reed organ.
Throughout the day, visitors will have a chance to hear records on a Victrola and an Edison phonograph.
For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.