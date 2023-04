Dodge County

Population (2021): 37,103

County Seat: Fremont

Year formed: 1855

Named after: Iowa Senator Augustus C. Dodge

Cities

Fremont

Population: 27,373

Year formed: 1871

Named after: John C. Fremont

Hooper

Population: 843

Year formed: 1871

Named after: Samuel Hooper, a US congressman from Massachusetts

North Bend

Population: 1,248

Year formed: 1867

Named after: A bend at the northernmost point of the Platte River

Scribner

Population: 814

Year formed:1870

Named after: Publishing magnate Charles Scribner I

Villages

Dodge

Population: 599

Year formed:1886

Named after: George A. Dodge, a pioneer settler

Inglewood

Population: 370

Year formed: 1918

Named after: The city of Inglewood, California

Nickerson

Population: 302

Year formed: 1871

Named after: Founder, Reynolds K. Nickerson

Snyder

Population: 247

Year formed: 1886

Named after: Conrad Schneider, the original owner of the town's site

Uehling

Population: 230

Year formed: 1905

Named after: Theodore Uehling, the original owner of the town's site

Winslow

Population: 20

Year formed: 1906

Named after: Unknown

Unincorporated

Ames

Population (2020): 14

Year formed:1885

Named after: Likely for Oakes Ames, a Union Pacific Railroad official