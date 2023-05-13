Brenda Kohl has been in nursing for the past 15 years.

“I have worked in different fields: Nursing home, Pediatrics and now Home Health,” the Nye Home Health nurse said.

QUESTION: Tell us about your immediate family:

KOHL: I have been married to Luke for 21 years!! I have a 20-year-old daughter Makayla who lives in Fremont, a 9-year-old Olivia and Noah who is four. I have two dogs, Bella and Clyde. We have lived in North Bend for almost 19 years. Our children attend Trinity Daycare/Preschool as well as Bergan Elementary. I have volunteered the past four years for the Bergan Plant Sale.

QUESTION: When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

KOHL: I went to school when my oldest was 2 years old. I wanted to work where I loved doing what I was doing while helping others.

QUESTION: What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

KOHL: I love helping others. The most rewarding part of my job is watching people grow and be successful no matter how big or small the goal may be. I have made new friendships with people that have the same goals and mind sets as myself....helping and serving others!

QUESTION: Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

KOHL: I love to make work environment fun!! I will never forget the time that I called out the vaccine that I was giving instead of the patients name or the time that I called out the reason the patient was being seen for instead of the patients name(and my past co-workers will not let me forget these moments either) Boy were those the times of non stop laughing. I have also been around some not so good times for families. Death of family members, sadness of hearing your child has cancer are never what a person wants to hear or experience. Both experiences...laughing and crying have not only helped me grow as a person but a nurse as well. A person should never take things for granted and laughing is always good for the soul.

QUESTION: If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

KOHL: I initially started out with the thought that I was going to be an accountant. I love working with numbers!

QUESTION: Why are you glad you chose nursing?

KOHL: I wanted to be a nurse to help others! I worked in the nursing home as my first job when graduating from college. I learned a lot from the older population and how to experience life and not take things for granted. Slow down and experience the moment. I then went to work with pediatrics which I loved watching the different stages that children go through along with their families. Birth to teens through college....off getting married. I have realized that some families have hard life struggles and some children experience things they shouldn’t have to see in their young life. Being part of every stage of a person’s life...birth to death. has allowed me to grow as a person professionally as well as a wife and mother. Life experiences help us grow and watch out for others! It takes all members of the community to make this world a better place to work and raise our families.

QUESTION: Future plans?

KOHL: My future plans are to experience life with my family. Live in the moment...take time to talk to your neighbors, make memories with your children and love one another!! You never know how your kind words can brighten someone’s days. It is the little things in life that make the world a more enjoyable place to be in. No matter how tough of a situation that you are facing NEVER be afraid to reach out! Laugh, cry, volunteer, reach out to help others. You just never know how much it means to a person that may be looking for some answers...or help. As nurses we tend to listen to others and sometimes that is all our patients want us to do.