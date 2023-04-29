Hotels/Motels
Name
Street Address
Visitor Telephone
Website
Complimentary evening reception
Complimentary breakfast
Fitness Center
Pool
Meeting
Space
Type of Accommodation
Holiday Inn Express
2415 North Lincoln Avenue
402-753-3850
Yes
Yes
Yes
Indoor
Yes
Hotel
Baymont Inn & Suites
2700 North Diers Parkway
402-721-3700
Yes
Yes
Hotel
Rodeway Inn
120 W. Cathy St
402-721-8400
Yes
Indoor
Yes
Hotel
Fairfield Inn & Suites
2410 N. Yager Road
402-620-4680
Yes
Yes
Indoor
Hotel
Countryside Inn & Suites
1649 E 23rd St,
402-721-1109
Yes
Hotel
Super 8
1250 E. 23rd Street
402-727-4445
Yes
Hotel
Specialty Resorts
Name
Address
Telephone
Website
Type of Specialty Resort
Short Description
Calvin Crest Camp, Conference & Retreat Center
2870 County Road 13
877-795-7635
guest ranch
Features 250 acres of rolling hills, woods, recreation spaces and activities, hiking trails facilities are available for camps, conferences, retreats,
seminars, meetings, outdoor education, experiential education, leadership development, team building.
Camp Rivercrest, Conference & Retreat Center
2840 County Road 13
402-628-6465
guest ranch
From youth groups to women’s, men’s and family retreats, our facilities are set up to accommodate the needs of any group ranging from 2 to 250 people. Options available for lodging, meeting rooms,
and activities.