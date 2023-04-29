National Register of Historic Places
There are 22 properties and districts listed on the National Register in Dodge county. The name on the register is listed along with the listing date, location and city.
1. Barnard Park Historic District
July 12, 1990
Bounded by Fourth, Eighth, and Union streets and Platte Avenue, Fremont
2. Samuel Bullock House
September 12, 1985
508 W. Military Ave., Fremont
3. Dodge County Courthouse
January 10, 1990
435 N. Park Ave., Fremont
4. Charles T. Durkee House
August 10, 2011
1125 N. Broad St., Fremont
5. Fremont Historic Commercial District
February 17, 1995
Roughly bounded by Third, Military, Park, and D streets, Fremont
6. Fremont Municipal Auditorium
July 11, 2002
925 Broad St., Fremont
7. Fremont Municipal Power Plant and Pumping Station
July 11, 2002
Eighth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont
8. Harder Hotel
November 27, 1989
503 Main St., Scribner
9. Hooper Historic District
May 8, 1980
Main, Elk, Fulton, and Myrtle streets, Hooper
10. Christopher Knoell Farmstead
January 13, 1983
Northwest of Fremont (41°29′32″N 96°32′53″W)
11. Love-Larson Opera House
September 10, 1974
543-545 Broad St., Fremont
12. J.D. McDonald House
December 10, 1980
310 E. Military Ave., Fremont
13. North Bend Carnegie Library
September 3, 1981
140 E. Eighth St., North Bend
14. North Broad Street Residential Historic District
March 17, 2015
Along Broad Street, Fremont
15. Nye House
November 23, 1977
1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont
16. Old Fremont Post Office
February 29, 1996
605 N. Broad St., Fremont
17. Osterman and Tremaine Building (also known as Ideal Steam Laundry Building)
May 23, 1978
455 N. Broad St., Fremont
18. Schneider's Opera House
September 28, 1988
104 Ash St., Snyder
19. R.B. Schneider House
July 15, 1982
234 W. 10th St., Fremont
20. Scribner Town Hall
August 30, 2010
West terminus of Howard Street at Third Street, Scribner
21. George and Nancy Turner House
January 11, 1996
78 S. C St., Fremont
22. Frank Uehling Barn
August 1, 1985
Off U.S. Route 77, Uehling (41°44′16″N 96°30′04″W)