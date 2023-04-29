|Name
|Street Address
|Telephone
|Website
|Other
|Ballfields
|Playground
|Picnic Area
|Swimming
|Soccer Fields
|Tennis Courts
|Splash Pads
|Grills
|Electricity
|Shelter and Tables
|Sand Volleyball
|Arboretum
|Trails
|Fishing/Canoeing
|Basketball Court
|Barnard Park
|Miltary Ave. & Clarkson St.
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Buch Park
|Luther & Donna St.
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Buckridge Park
|Downing & Birchwood
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Christensen Field
|16th & Ridge Road Drive
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|Bocce Ball, Horse Arena, Multi-purpose Livestock, Camping, Dump Station
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Clemmons Park
|16th & Luther St.
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|Sledding Hill, Dog Park Veterans Memorial
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Davenport Park
|Linden & Davenport
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|Dog Park located north across Linden Ave.
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Dodge City Park
|5th &Trailer Court Road
|Dodge
|402-693-2239
|dodgenebraska.us
|x
|x
|x
|Pool
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Fremont Rotary Park
|5th & K St.
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Fremont State Lakes
|4349 W State Lakes Road
|Fremont
|402-727-2922
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|Beach
|Hooper Memorial Park
|415 N. Main St.
|Hooper
|402-654-3649
|x
|x
|x
|Pool
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Hormel Park
|SW of Fremont 1/2 Mile
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|John C. Fremont Park
|9th & Broad St.
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Johnson Park
|Military & Johnson Road
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|Disc Golf
|x
|x
|Pool
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Masonic Park
|23rd & Main St.
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|Memorial Park
|Lincoln & Military
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|Veterans Memorial
|x
|x
|x
|Miller Park
|South M St.
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|Skate Park, Horseshoe Courts
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Milliken Park
|Wyoming & Jones
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Moller Park
|750 S Broad
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Monnich Park
|South Broad St.
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|RV race track, archery
|North Bend City Park
|11th and Locust
|North Bend
|402-652-3584
|northbendne.com
|x
|x
|x
|Pool
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Riverfront Park
|Scribner
|402-664-3231
|scribner-ne.gov
|Public accesses to the river
|x
|x
|x
|Ronin Park
|17th & Somers
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|Pool
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Ruwe Park
|5th & Howard
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Fairgrounds Park
|Fairacres Road
|Scribner
|402-664-3231
|scribner-ne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|Pool
|x
|x
|Scribner City Park
|7th and Howard
|Scribner
|402-664-3231
|scribner-ne.gov
|Firemen Memorial
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Van Anda Park
|Linden & Pebble
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Wildwood Park
|SW of Fremont 1/2 Mile
|Fremont
|402-721-2810
|fremontne.gov
|x