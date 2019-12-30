ASHLAND — Fremont Bergan’s defense helped the Lady Knights capture the consolation championship Monday morning of the Ashland-Greenwood Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Knights limited Plattsmouth to just 12 points in the first half on their way to a 45-35 victory.
“We talked before the game that it wasn’t necessarily the offensive side where we needed to set the tone, we needed to do it with our defense,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “I thought we did that. We looked pretty good at the beginning of the game and we ran well.”
The Lady Knights used five points from Allie DeGroff and four from Lauren Baker to jump to a 12-6 lead after one quarter.
Kira Leget’s 3 helped the Blue Devils close to 14-9 early in the second quarter, but Bergan responded with an 11-0 run. Baker, who finished with a game-high 20 points, started it with a 3 off of an inbounds play. The junior also finished it with a layup.
Baker had 25 points in Bergan’s 55-49 loss to Omaha Roncalli in Saturday’s opening round.
“Her role is to score the basketball for us,” Pribnow said. “We’d like to see her get to the free throw line a little more. She had some opportunities with some dribble-penetration where she kind of shied away from the contact rather than going up strong, but that is something we’ll continue to work on in practice and try to get to the free throw line. ... She does a great job of shooting the basketball and she is getting a lot better in getting to the rim.”
Adisyn Mendlik’s trey put Bergan up 28-12 heading into halftime. Mendlik also hit a pair of 3s in the third quarter and finished with nine points.
“She has that streaky shooting ability where if she sees one go down, you better know where she is at because she is probably going to see two or three more of them before the game is over,” Pribnow said. “She also knows her role. She needs to be a zone buster for us and knock those shots down.”
Leget led the Blue Devils with 15 points. Chloe Sabatka added 10 points — all in the second half. DeGroff finished with 13 for Bergan.
Abby Schwarz had 15 points for Roncalli in the opening-round win. The Crimson Pride hit 11 free throws in the final period.
Bergan trailed 39-29 after three quarters, but Baker, who scored 15 points in the final quarter, hit a 3 with :48 remaining to pull the Lady Knights to within 51-47. Roncalli added three free throws in the closing :30 to secure the win.
The Lady Knights, 6-3, are off until Jan. 9 when they play at West Point-Beemer.
Box Scores
Bergan 8 12 9 20 — 49
Roncalli 13 11 15 16 — 55
Bergan — Lily Bojanski 3, Kaia McIntyre 7, Hannah Frost 6, Lauren Baker 25, Allie DeGroff 8.
Roncalli — Samantha Mausbach 6, Abbey Schwarz 15, Abby Bennett 5, Audrey Salber 9, Payton Stoffel 13, Mia Stoffel 4, Aydin Meehan 3.
Bergan 12 16 15 2 — 45
Plattsmouth 6 6 12 11 — 35
Bergan — Baker 20, DeGroff 13, Mendlik 9, McIntyre 3.
Plattsmouth — Lexi Schroeder 3, Chloe Sabatka 10, Kira Leget 15, Bella Chapell 3, Katie Rathman 2, Taylor Caba 2.