Bergan grad playing pro baseball

Growing up a Kansas City Royals fan, Austin Callahan is well aware of Jacob deGrom.

He watched his team face deGrom in the 2015 World Series. He even battled the New York Mets ace on “MLB The Show.”

Then came July 8.

The Fremont Bergan grad was walking to the plate for the Daytona Tortugas. To face deGrom.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was making a rehab start for the Lucie Mets. Moments later, Callahan stood on second base after lacing a double off the wall in right-center.

“When I got to second base I was trying to hold back a smile until their second baseman said something to me,” he said. “Then I looked up and deGrom was just standing on the mound looking at me smiling. So I had to smile back at him.

“This is a guy that I can barely even get a hit off of in a video game and here I am doing it in real life.”

And in real life, deGrom doesn’t give up many hits, either. He has limited big league hitters to a .213 average in 198 regular-season starts over eight season and a .221 average in four postseason starts. The four-time all-star was back in the majors Tuesday.

“It was really crazy,” the third baseman said. “I was hitting fifth in the lineup and I got to see a few guys hit before me, so I got a little bit of an idea what he was throwing and what he was throwing for a first pitch. So when I went up there, I was really dialed in on the fastball.

“Luckily enough, that’s what he threw me and I put a good swing on it.”

That’s just one of several good swings the 21-year-old has had this year.

In his first full season as a pro, Callahan is hitting .313 in 32 games with Daytona, the Low-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, who drafted him in the 18th round last summer.

Though Callahan was placed on the seven-day injured list last Thursday, this season has still been a good experience.

“When I was getting ready for spring training, I was getting excited about leaving and going back to play baseball again,” Callahan said. “It’s been everything I expected and more, and it’s taught me a lot both mentally and physically. It’s been really fun though.”

After a breakout 2021 at Hutchinson Community College, he opted to sign with the Reds and forgo playing at UNO.

Callahan said that decision was tough, but at the end of the day “you never know if you’ll get drafted again,” and he didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to play pro ball. Especially coming off a year at Hutchinson where Callahan hit .422 with 75 RBIs and 21 home runs.

“That helped raise my draft status a lot and I felt I was ready,” Callahan said. “It was tough coming from a small school and transitioning to the pro game at first though, but I’ve learned a lot already.

“I’d say the biggest difference was the type of pitching you see every day. Just the pitch movement and velocity is much different from juco.”

The other big adjustment has been the everyday grind.

But Callahan welcomes that.

“There were only a few friends that I could play baseball with in Fremont, and we were usually doing it every day,” he said. “I remember all those days like it was yesterday, though. Playing in the backyard, going to friend’s houses, going to the field – just doing something that involved baseball. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

As Callahan continues working toward his big league dream, the hope is people back home will someday watch him face pitchers of deGrom’s caliber on a regular basis.

“I take a lot of pride in it and to be able to go home and talk to people about it, it means a lot to me,” he said. “It pushes me to go harder and I want to represent the people of Fremont as well as I can.”