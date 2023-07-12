The Fremont Moo’s losing skid reached three games, falling 2-1 to the Oahe Zap Wednesday in a low-scoring affair.

Fremont-native Landon Mueller put together his best start of the summer, tossing six inning of one-hit baseball. He limited his free passes to a season-low three—two walks and one hit batter—while matching his season-high in strikeouts with seven.

The Moo took an early lead, going up 1-0 in the top of the first on an RBI double from Tyman Long, which scored Christian Hobbs, who led off the game with a walk.

The score stood that way until the bottom of the seventh.

Kadyn Van Hill came on in relief in relief of Mueller and appeared ready to keep the shutout intact. After securing the first two outs, Van Hill walked the next two batters. A fielding error by Henry Hayman allowed both runners to score on a single as the ball rolled under Hayman’s glove in left field.

Fremont threatened to score in the top of the eighth, loading the bases. However, for the second time on the night, the Moo stranded the bases loaded, as relief pitcher John Patty got Blake Tablazon to strike out looking to end the inning.

Van HIll worked the bottom of the eighth and stranded a pair of Zap baserunners, which set up the drama in the ninth.

Hobbs led off the inning grounding to short, but beat out the throw to reach on an infield single. Neil Jansen then came on to pinch run. Ben Swails laid down a bunt, but beat out the throw at first to give Fremont runners at first and second with no outs. Tyler Harrington laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance runners to second and third with one out in the inning.

Long came to the plate with a chance to tie the game or give Fremont the lead with a hit. However, Larsen got Long to pop up to short on a 1-1 pitch for the second out. Then, Larsen got Jayson Willers to swing at a 1-2 pitch and ground out to end the Moo’s comeback attempt.

Fremont has now dropped four-straight games to the Zap, tying the season series at 4-4.