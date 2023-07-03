The Fremont Moo ended its losing skid, but dropped its second series in a row over the weekend to the Oahe Zap.

The Moo won the opening game Friday 15-2, then lost both games of a rainout-induced doubleheader Sunday 7-3 and 4-1.

Fremont is now 18-2 and 1-5 in the second half of the season.

The Moo offense came to life to snap a four-game losing skid Friday as four different Bovine batters hit home runs including Jayson Willers, who went 3-for-5 with seven RBI.

Willers notched his first RBI in the bottom of the first, driving in a run with a groundout to the pitcher.

The second inning saw the Moo tally seven runs with two hits doing most of the damage - a bases clearing double by Willers to make it 6-0 followed immediately by a two-run bomb by Henry Hayman.

Andrew Kirchener quickly jumped the lead to 9-0 in the third, blasting a slow shot to right for the second Moo home run of the game.

Tyman Long and Willers each notched RBIs in the frame after the Moo loaded the bases to open up an 11-0 lead.

Christian Hobbs got into the home run club in the fifth, launching his first long ball of the year over the right field fence.

Willers capped his day off with a two-run shot over the left field fence to set the Moo’s lead at 15-0. He finished a triple shy of the cycle and

The Zap scored a run in both the eighth and ninth innings to avoid being shutout.

Tyson Romero (3-0) earned the win for the Moo, tossing seven frames of four-hit baseball. He struck out 13 and walked one.

After the rain washed out Saturday’s contest, the Moo and Zap met for a doubleheader Sunday with the Zap producing the first and second all-time wins over Fremont.

In game one, Oahe scored a run in the top of the first and two in the second to stake out an early 3-0 lead.

Fremont broke through in the top of the third to get back a run as Hobbs scored on a Kirchener sacrifice fly.

The Zap broke the game open in the top of the fifth, exploding for four runs off Moo reliever Trey Nichols.

The Moo ran out of outs in the seventh after clawing back two runs on a Tyman Long double to set the final score at 7-3.

In the second game, the Zap got most of their offensive output out of the way in the top of the first, tagging Moo starter Marco Ibarra for three runs.

Ibarra went six innings in the losing effort, allowing 10 hits while striking out seven.

The score stayed at 3-0 until the sixth when the Zap added an insurance run.

Fremont’s lone run came off the bat of Long, who lofted a solo shot over the left field fence.

Brody Sintek tossed the seventh inning, striking out a pair.

Fremont (18-12, 1-5) will face the Hastings Sodbusters in a two-city, three-game series starting Monday.