For the second straight night, the Fremont Moo gave up multiple runs in one inning that turned the complexion of a game and handed the Bovines a defeat.

The Moo gave up eight runs in the seventh inning to lose 12-7 Monday night.

Fremont started the scoring in the top of the third. Jason Clark reached on a one-out walk. Then, Ben Swails hit an RBI triple to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Tyman Long delivered an RBI double to put Fremont up, 2-0.

The Zap found the scoreboard and took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third.

The Moo recaptured the lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Henry Hayman singled and stole second. Andrew Kirchener drew a walk and Tyler Hummel hit a two-RBI double over the left fielder’s head to make it 4-3, Fremont. Two batters later, Swails ripped his second RBI triple of the night, to put the Moo up 5-3.

Fremont extended the lead in the top of the fifth. Long led off with a double and Harrington followed with a single to put runners at the corners. Jayson Willers hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Long, to make it 6-3 Fremont, at the game’s half-way point.

The Moo added another run in the top of the sixth. With one out, Clark singled and got to second on a wild pitch. Swails hit a shallow pop up to right that dropped, however Clark had to hold at second base. Clark then stole third and on the next pitch, Swails stole second. Neil Jansen hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Clark to make it 7-4, Fremont.

In the seventh, the Moo’s fortune turned south. Brandon Lundquist came on to pitch after starter Kai Taylor worked six innings.

Lundquist’s outing was a rough one. In ten batters, he gave up a pair of singles, walked four, had four wild pitches and hit three batters, giving up eight runs. Evan Kleinhans came on and gave up an RBI single to Trusner, walked Andrew Beavers and hit Preston Lau with the bases loaded. After the dust cleared, Oahe sent fourteen batters to the plate and scored eight runs to take a 12-7 lead, which turned out to be the game’s final tally.

Fremont starter Kai Taylor pitched six innings, allowing six hits, one earned run while striking out five and walking four.