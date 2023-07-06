The Fremont Moo managed to stay perfect against its in-state rival the Hastings Sodbusters despite five errors, claiming a 9-8 win Wednesday night at Moller Field.

“We’ve got to clean it up,” said Moo manager Ben Ascher. “You can’t expect to win games when you have that many errors and most of them were just mental mistakes. We really want to clean that up because while we won the first half, you still have to play well in the second half in order to be ready to play for a championship.”

The first error of the day for Fremont led to Hastings first run.

Moo starter Brody Sintek struck out Landon Gaz, the first batter of the night, but Gaz reached on a dropped third strike.

He came in to score on an RBI single three batters later. Hastings tacked on another run before Sintek got out of the frame with his third strikeout of the inning.

Fremont got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Blake Tablazon scored on an Ben Swails sacrifice fly.

The Moo swung in front in the second on a wild pitch that score Henry Hayman and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tablazon to score Andrew Kirchener.

The lead lasted until the fourth when Hastings strung together a single and a double to tie the game at 3-3 and chase Sintek out of the game.

The Fremont native finished with four strikeouts while allowing five hits and three runs (one earned) in his first start of the summer.

“It’s good to get back out there,” Sintek said.

It was Sintek’s first start since late April, but he did log a scoreless inning of relief with the Moo on Sunday.

“You know in relief you’re going to be pretty limited and you’ve got more pitches to throw 100 percent at where as starting, you’ve got to pace yourself a little bit,” Sintek said. “Starting right now is trying to find that pace of how many pitches can I rear back on and still be able to be effective in the later innings and I think I need to do a better job of that because I used too many of my good bullets in the first two innings and the velo dipped in the third and fourth.”

The tie lasted until the sixth when Hastings recaptured the lead with an two-RBI double.

Fremont charged in front again in the bottom of the seventh when Hayman deliever a two-run double of his own to tie the game at 5-5. Kirchener added an RBI single to make it 6-5 in favor of the Moo.

The lead changed hands again in the eighth with Hastings taking advantage of two errors coupled with an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly to lead once again at 7-6.

An RBI single by Hayman in the bottom of the eighth tied the game. Andrew Kirchener drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single and a Sodbusters error on the play—their lone error of the night—allowed a second run to score on the play, setting the Moo lead at 9-7.

Fremont managed to hang on to the lead for good in the ninth despite Hastings getting a run back on an errant pickoff attempt by reliever Brand Lundquist, which sailed into center field, allowing a run to score.

Cole Hupke took over for Sintek in the fourth and went 2 2/3 innings, striking out five while walking two and giving up one hit.

Kadyn Van Hill ended up with the win, tossing two frames of one-hit baseball while striking out a pair.

Fremont has now won 10-straight games against Hastings dating back to last season.