The Fremont Moo secured a 6-5 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Monday night to begin its three-game series with their in-state rivals.

The Moo drew first blood in the top of the second inning as Andrew Kirchener drove in Jason Willers with an RBI single with the bases loaded. Fremont added another run on an RBI groundout by Blake Tablazon.

In the top of the fourth, Fremont added three runs more runs to stake out a 5-0 lead. X Janson notched an RBI double to start the scoring. Two batters later, Tablazon laced an RBI single.

Easton Steck finished off the scoring with an RBI single - his first hit in a Moo uniform.

Hastings didn't roll over down five, getting a run in the home half of the fourth. Then followed it up with three runs in the fifth to make it a one-run ball game, 5-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Sodbusters tied the game.

The Moo manufactured a run in the top of the ninth, to take the lead. After Sodbuster reliever Nolan Oliver had retired thirteen straight Moo batters, Kirchener delivered a one-out single. Two batters later, Steck singled to left, to put runners at second and third.

Tyler Hummel hit a single down the line into right field, scoring Kirchener to put Fremont up 6-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, Carson Vasa struck out Prinner looking, then got Shiers to ground out to second base, for the second out. Kyle Hiltbrand singled to center to bring the winning run to the plate. Hiltbrand advanced to second on a wild pitch and Jensen drew a walk to put the winning runs on base. However, Vasa got Anthony Chavez to strike out swinging on a 2-2 fastball to end the game.

Fremont starter Kai Taylor pitched five innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, walked three, struck out six and had one wild pitch.

Devin Fritzsch pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three hits, one unearned run and struck out three. Carson Jasa (1-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings work, giving up one hit, struck out four and had one wild pitch.