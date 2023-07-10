The Nebraska Prospects put together an eight-run eighth inning Sunday night to secure a 14-6 win and series split with the Fremont Moo.

Fremont started the scoring in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Tyler Harrington singled and Tyman Long doubled. Then, Jayson Willers hit a two-RBI single off the left field fence, scoring Harrington and Long to put Fremont up, 2-0. Then, Henry Hayman ripped an RBI double, scoring Willers to make it 3-0, in favor of the Moo.

The Prospects grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth, after sending nine batters to the plate to score four runs.

The Moo tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with Blake Tablazon's sacrifice fly to right scoring Braden Sweet.

Fremont grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Long doubled. Two batters later, Henry Hayman hit a pop up to shallow right field. Prospects second baseman Easton Swafford and right fielder Jake Williams converged on the ball, but neither could not make the catch, scoring Lyman to put Fremont ahead 5-4.

The game completely turned in the eighth inning. Carson Jasa entered the game and struggled. He faced eleven batters and saw eight Prospects' players score, to put the visitors up 12-5. He gave up five hits, eight runs, walked five, struck out two, had two wild pitches and hit one batter.

In the top of the ninth, the Prospects added two more runs off reliever Jagger Edwards. With one out, Easton Swafford and Tyler Palmer hit back-to-back singles. Sid deMayo, Tre' Mungin and Jackson Trout all drew walks allowing Swafford and Palmer to score, making it 14-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyman Long swung at the first pitch from reliever Bradon Cannon and crushed his tenth home run of the season, over the left field fence, to make it 14-6. Cannon rebounded by striking out Willers, Hayman and getting Trey Nichols to swing and miss at a 2-2 pitch, to end the game.

Fremont starter Marco Ibarra pitched five innings, scattering eight hits while striking out seven.

In the opening game of the series Saturday night, Tyman Long hit a pair of two-run home runs and Tyson Romero pitched five strong innings to lead the Fremont Moo to a 10-1 win.

The Moo got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Harrington hit a two-out double. Then, Long reached out and hit a P.J. Loucks' 2-1 pitch over the left field fence for a two-run home run.

Fremont extended the lead in the bottom of the second. Neil Jansen led off with a single, then stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw from Prospects' catcher Tucker Bradley. Two batters later, Tyler Hummel hit a high bouncer to second which allowed Jansen to score, making it 3-0.

The Moo extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After a ground out double play, Fremont put a two-out rally together. Ben Swails singled, then Hayden Lewis drew a walk. Harrington delivered an RBI double, scoring Swails to make it 4-0.

Fremont added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Jansen drew a walk, stole second and advanced to third on another Bradley throwing error. Andrew Kirchener then hit a ground ball to the hole at short. Prospects' shortstop fielded the ball and threw home, but Jansen beat the throw to make it 5-0. A base hit by Tyler Hummel put runner's at the corners. Then, Hummel stole second and a fake throw by Bradley backfired as the ball rolled out up the third base line, allowing Kirchener to score, making it 6-0.

The Prospects got on the board in the top of the seventh. Bradley reached on a one-out walk. Cade Lynam then reached on an infield single and an errant throw by Tyman Long allowed Bradley to advance to third, putting runners at the corners. Danny Spongberg then delivered a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Bradley, to make it 6-1.

The Moo got a run back in the bottom of the seventh on a Kirchener RBI single.

Fremont added the final three runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by Long's second home run of the game.

Moo starter Tyson Romero (4-0) earned the win, going five frames while allowing just three hits and striking out five.

Friday's original series-opening game was rained out.

The Moo begin their penultimate roadtrip Monday, playing a three-game set with the Oahe Zap.