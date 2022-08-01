Moo takes game one of Divisional playoff series

The Fremont Moo recorded its 35th win of the season on Sunday by defeating the Western Nebraska Pioneers 10-3 in Game 1 of the Divisional playoff series at Moller Field in Fremont.

The Pioneers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning before Fremont responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

That rally was sparked by a Matt Spear single that scored Ian Graf, a fielder’s choice which scored Bentley Boekhout, a Ben Higdon single which scored Jason Axelberg, and an Austin Baskin sacrifice-fly which scored Tyler Harrington.

Two more runs followed on a Baskin triple that scored Higdon before a Derian Morphew single scored Baskin.

The final four runs of the ballgame came in the seventh on a three-run homer by Higdon, scoring Kanin Dodge and Harrington, and a solo homerun by Baskin which put the Moo up 10-3.

Baskin went 2-4 with three RBIs, and Higdon went 4-4 with four RBIs. Marco Ibarra was the winning pitcher for Fremont, going six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits, and striking out two.

Fremont traveled to Gering for Game 2 of the Divisional playoff series on Monday night against the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

The Moo finished out the regular season with a pair of wins over the Hastings Sodbusters.

Fremont defeated Hastings 9-8 on Saturday and 5-2 on Friday, ending the regular season at 18-7 in the second half/34-20 overall. That gave the Moo the best overall record in the Independence League. Hastings ended its season at 6-19 in the second half/20-32 overall.

In Saturday’s win, Fremont opened up the scoring in the second inning with a Graf single that scored Harrington. Nick Balch scored on an error in the next at-bat before Higdon hit a two-RBI single that scored Morphew and Lucas Hamzeh.

A Graf double in the third tacked on two more Moo runs to give Fremont a 6-1 lead.

Fremont’s Carter Sintek made his debut for the Moo and contributed immediately with a go-ahead two-RBI double that scored Zane Skansi and Zech Samayoa to put the Moo up 8-7. Balch added an insurance run for the Moo in the eighth inning to seal the game in the form of an RBI single that scored Evan Panjwani.

Jason Axelberg was credited with the win for the Moo, going two innings, allowing six runs on six hits, and striking out four. Tyler Seebaum recorded the save for Fremont, closing out the season by going one inning, allowing no runs on no hits, and striking out one.

During Friday’s win over the Sodbusters, Fremont took a 1-0 in the second inning when Kanin Dodge scored Tyler Harrington on a sac-fly. Two runs in the fifth came on a Graf single that scored Baskin, then a Samayoa single scored Higdon.

The Moo added two more runs in the ninth inning to seal the win. A Graf double scored Baskin and a Samayoa single scored Higdon.

Hastings scored its only two runs of the game in the third on a two-RBI single.