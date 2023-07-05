The Fremont Moo rallied their troops to comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat the Hastings Sodbusters 9-8 Tuesday.

The Moo, who haven’t lost to their in-state rivals yet this summer, faced an 8-1 deficit going into the eighth inning.

Ben Swails accounted for the lone run, scoring on an RBI double by Jayson Willers in the top of the seventh to break up Hastings’ shutout bid.

Willers’ double aided in getting Sodbusters’ starter Markus Miller out of the game. He gave up four hits, one run and struck out nine .

Hastings reliever Brandon Mackey wasn’t as dominant, issuing free passes to three of the five batters he faced - one hit by pitch and two walks - with the last bringing in a run.

Hastings’ next reliever, Kaden Kuusela, didn’t fare much better.

After inducing an RBI groundout from Blake Tablazon, Willers laced a two-RBI double to make it an 8-5 game.

Willers scored on a wild pitch three batters later to make the Moo shortage two runs going into the final inning.

Moo centerfielder Neil Jansen made up the rest of the deficit in the top of the ninth, blasting a moonshot over the 408’ sign on the Duncan Field centerfield wall for a three-run shot and giving Fremont its first lead of the night at 9-8.

He is the first visiting player to clear the center field fence against the Sodbusters since the team’s inception. Jansen also joins the Duncan Field home run club with his blast - an exclusive group of bashers to clear the brick fences at the cavernous park, which includes former Kansas City Royal Alex Gordan and Fremont’s own Austin Callahan.

Darius Blasingane worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure the save, procuring two fly outs and a strikeout to end things after coming on as a pinch runner in the eighth inning.

Cooper Mollet earned the win with his one inning of work in a shutout eighth inning.

Fremont starter Landon Mueller went 3 ⅔ innings, yielding three runs on three hits while striking out four and walking four.

Jacob Ortiz (1 ⅓), Jagger Edwards (1 ⅓) and Evan Klainhans (⅔) bridged the gap between Mueller and Mollet.