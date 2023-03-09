Less than 24 hours after playing in St. Louis, Midland University returned to Nebraska to host Presentation College for a three-game series beginning on March 7. Running on limited sleep, the Warriors took both games of the doubleheader over the Saints, 7-2 and 7-5. The teams finished their series with a nine-inning game on March 8 back at Frerichs Legion Field in Elkhorn.

GAME ONE:

Midland 7, Presentation 2The Warriors started strong as they held the Saints scoreless through the first five innings of the game while they built a strong lead.

In the first, Nathaniel Reyes earned a lead-off walk to get the home team going. Dax Wandler took one for the team as he was hit by the pitch, putting two on with nobody out. The duo moved into scoring position as the Saints’ infield recorded the first out ahead of a wild pitch that moved them up one more bag. With Wandler on third base, Garrett Freeman doubled to center field to bring the second run.

In the second, Midland got another run as Reyes singled home Trystan Mills, who had come on as a courtesy runner for Tyler Struck, who hit a one-out double.

After two scoreless innings, Beau Boyle singled up the middle to get the Warriors started again to start the fifth. Reyes reached on a fielder’s choice, as Boyle got caught up at second. Jacob Liquori then doubled down the left-field line to bring Reyes home to make it 4-0.

The Saints put their first runs of the game up on the board in the top of the sixth as they scored two runs off three hits, attempting to start a comeback.

In the bottom of the inning, Jayden Gibson reached on an error and then Petersen doubled to right field. An error by the Saints allowed both runners to advance with Mills, the pinch runner, scoring.

Alec Villanueva singled to left field to bring in Petersen to make it 6-2 and then Boyle hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in the final run of the game.

Keegan Adams pitched 6.0 innings with six strikeouts. He allowed just two runs on five hits before giving way to Cody Kent to start the final inning. Kent sat the Saints down in order with two strikeouts and a groundout.

Statistical Standouts

Alec Villanueva: 2-for-3, RBI, R, SB

Beau Boyle: 1-for-2, RBI

Jacob Liquori: 2-for-3, RBI, 2B

Nathaniel Reyes: 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R

Keegan Adams: 6.0 IP, 6 K, 2 ER

GAME TWO:

Midland 7, Presentation 5After taking the first game, the Warriors’ offense was held quiet in the first inning. In the second they came to life with four runs on two hits.

Conner Petersen hit an one-out double to center field and then Alec Villanueva reached on a fielder’s choice as Petersen drew the throw while reaching third base safely. The bases were loaded up as Yealex Lopez was walked. A wild pitch from the Saints allowed Petersen to score and the others to get into scoring position. Beau Boyle earned a free pass to load the bases back up and then Nathaniel Reyes hit a bases-clearing double to make it a 4-0 game.

In the third, back-to-back singles by Jayden Gibson and Garrett Freeman set the Warriors up for another big inning at the plate. They were only able to yield one run as Villanueva hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Gibson.

The Saints put their first runs of the game on the board in the top of the 4th as they scored three runs off four hits, pulling to within a pair of runs, 5-3.

Looking to earn the split on the day, the Saints scored another run in the fifth.

After both sides failed to produce in their next plate appearances, Beau Boyles hit a one-out single to right field and then stole second to get into scoring position. Reyes brought him home in the next at-bat with a double to the gap in right-center.

Jacob Liquori reached on a two-base error, putting him and Reyes in scoring position with one out. Freeman was able to bring in just one of them with a two-out single to make it 7-4 heading into the final inning.

Looking to erase its deficit, Presentation put pressure on Midland in the seventh. Despite the Warriors retiring two of the first three batters, the Saints were able to keep the inning alive with a walk and a single, which scored a run.

A second pitching change in the inning brought Connor Petersen to the mound from his shortstop position, looking for his first save of the year. He came through as he struck out the Saints’ third baseman to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Statistical Standouts

Nathaniel Reyes: 2-for-4, 4 RBI, R, 2 2B

Garrett Freeman: 3-for-4, RBI

Owen Kelley: 4.0 IP, 6 K, 3 ER

Connor Petersen: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 0.1 IP, 1 K

GAME THREE:

Midland 10, Presentation 0The Warriors took the third game in the series with a 10-0 over the Saints. Additional information about the game was not available at press time.

Midland (8-7) will return to the field 2 p.m. March 10 against Valley City State University at home.