First State Bank falls in season opener

COLUMBUS – For two hours, the outside world melted away at Pawnee Park. The steady rhythm of the pop of leather mitts mixed with the occasional crack of an aluminum back and the rumble of thunder provided a soundtrack for the first feeling of normalcy.
The only care at the ballpark was if the rain would hold off long enough for First State Bank’s season opener.
First State Bank showed signs of the three months of its accumulated rust from a lack of a spring season as well as the potential of the young squad in its opening day 5-2 loss to Columbus.
“Obviously, not the result that we wanted, but I thought our kids came out and played hard,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. “Attitude and effort were there, but the execution is what we need to get better at and we will. All the mistakes that we made were definitely things that we can fix.”
Columbus took advantage of an error in the bottom half of the first to score two runs, taking a lead they would not relinquish.
The home squad added three more runs in the home half of the second, extending their lead to 5-0.
First State Bank threatened in the first three innings, but were unable to capitalize until the fourth – FSB stranded seven runners in the first three frames and a dozen runners on the game.
“We need to a better job of hitting with runners in scoring position and runners in general,” Hayden said.
Carter Sintek, who notched the first hit of the season in the first inning and finished 1 of 3, drove home the first run of the contest for First State Bank in the top of the fourth. His line drive to right field popped out of the glove of the Columbus fielder, allowing the run to score.
“Carter had a heck of a ball game, played well defensively and had a really good offensive approach for a young guy,” Hayden said.
Dawson Glause kept FSB in the game, putting up three shutout innings in relief of starter Jack Cooper. Glause finished with a pair strikeouts and allowed two hits without yielding a run in three innings of work.
“Dawson threw well,” Hayden said. “I think in general, with our pitchers we did some good things, but also we have to work ahead. We were behind on too many hitters today.”
Brenton Pitt finished off the night for FSB with a shutout sixth inning.
First State Bank added its second run of the night in the top of the seventh with Sam Gifford driving home the run with a single.
Fremont was limited to just four hits on the evening with Spencer Sorensen, Brady Benson, Sintek and Gifford each finishing with one hit.
“I think offensively, in general, we were a little too timid,” Hayden said. “I think we need to make our approaches a little bit more aggressive and take the game to the pitchers.”
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was rained out.
First State Bank travels to Lincoln High at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22.
