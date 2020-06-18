First State Bank falls in season opener

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBUS – For two hours, the outside world melted away at Pawnee Park. The steady rhythm of the pop of leather mitts mixed with the occasional crack of an aluminum back and the rumble of thunder provided a soundtrack for the first feeling of normalcy.

The only care at the ballpark was if the rain would hold off long enough for First State Bank’s season opener.

First State Bank showed signs of the three months of its accumulated rust from a lack of a spring season as well as the potential of the young squad in its opening day 5-2 loss to Columbus.

“Obviously, not the result that we wanted, but I thought our kids came out and played hard,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. “Attitude and effort were there, but the execution is what we need to get better at and we will. All the mistakes that we made were definitely things that we can fix.”

Columbus took advantage of an error in the bottom half of the first to score two runs, taking a lead they would not relinquish.

The home squad added three more runs in the home half of the second, extending their lead to 5-0.