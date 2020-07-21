First State Bank juniors claim Game One of World Series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The First State Bank Post 20 Juniors started the Fremont/Gretna Juniors World Series with an 8-1 win Monday night.

Steady offensive production allowed FSB to stake out a one-game lead in the best of five series as Post 20 scored in five out of the seven innings.

First State Bank took the lead in the top of the second with Brady Millard singling in Isaac Herink. Fremont added to its lead with back-to-back RBI groundouts in the third by Cal Janke and Brady Walters.

Gretna got to Caleb Herink just once over his 5 1/3 innings of work, scoring on an RBI single. Herink scattered five hits in the win while striking out four.

First State Bank added two runs in the fifth and the seventh to pad its lead.

Game Two of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Schilke Field.

