First State Bank juniors take two from Creighton Prep

The First State Bank juniors squad secured a pair of wins over Creighton Prep on Saturday, taking game one of the doubleheader 7-0 and game two 7-3.

Ryan Winters broke open game one with two run single to right field, leading to a 3-0 lead at the end of the first frame.

FSB finished their scoring in the third, tacking on four more runs to set the final score.

Quinn Gossett got things started with a single to drive in Landon Mueller. Gossett scored on a fielder’s choice by Brady Walters. Deric Kile finished off the frame with a two-run double to cement the score at 7-0.

Carter Sintek picked up the win, starting the shutout with 2 2/3 innings of work, striking out five while allowing just one hit.

Caleb Herink took over for Sintek, tossing 2 1/3 hitless frames. Noah Radtke finished off the shutout with a perfect seventh inning featuring two strikeouts.

First State Bank needed a comeback effort to take game two, rallying for five runs in the sixth to take the win.

Prep jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the first.

First State Bank answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to reduce the deficit to one, 3-2.