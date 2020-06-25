First State Bank rallies to beat Wolfe Electric

With the lead in hand, Brenton Pitt took over for Glause and went three scoreless innings while yielding just two hits.

“My mindset was just to get it in there, hum strikes in there and make sure they weren’t able to touch me and if they were, they’d get it to my guys,” Pitt said said.

The First State Bank offense got back to work in the fourth following Pitt’s 1-2-3 fourth inning.

Pitt helped his own cause, bringing in Jack Cooper, who led off the inning with a walk, with a ground out to second.

A single by Spencer Sorensen and a walk to Glause set up Carter Sintek for a pair of RBIs with his double to the left-center fence, setting the score at 7-2.

“Carter putting that ball in the gap was huge,” Hayden said.

After another 1-2-3 frame in the fifth, Pitt grinded through sixth innings after giving up a lead-off single, stranding a pair of Wolfe Electric runners.

“He not only threw the ball well, he went after people and that’s what we like to see, that’s what we preach with our pitchers,” Hayden said.