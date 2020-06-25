First State Bank rallies to beat Wolfe Electric

FREMONT – The First State Bank seniors rallied from an early deficit to take down Wolfe Electric (Millard West) in its home opener Wednesday night 7-2.
“We had good consistent at-bats all night,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said. “We took a few more fastballs than I would have wanted us to, but at the same time, I think our guys had a pretty good offensive night.”
Wolfe Electric took an early 1-0 lead after a lead-off double came into score on a single in the top of the second. The visitors added another run off First State Bank starter Dawson Glause for a 2-0 advantage.
Fremont answered in the bottom half of the frame, using an error and some timely base running to take the lead for good.
Conner Richmond’s grounder to shortstop looked to be the end of the innings with a pair of runners on and a pair of outs on the scoreboard, but Nebraska commit Max Anderson’s throw scurried under the glove of the first baseman, tying the game at 2-2.
Richmond came around to score on a passed ball, giving FSB the lead for good at 3-2.
For the game, First State Bank (2-1) swiped 11 bases, including two balks.
“I thought we did a really good job of running the bases,” Hayden said. “I think that was a huge difference maker for us. It was really, really nice to see our kids run the bases like that.”
With the lead in hand, Brenton Pitt took over for Glause and went three scoreless innings while yielding just two hits.
“My mindset was just to get it in there, hum strikes in there and make sure they weren’t able to touch me and if they were, they’d get it to my guys,” Pitt said said.
The First State Bank offense got back to work in the fourth following Pitt’s 1-2-3 fourth inning.
Pitt helped his own cause, bringing in Jack Cooper, who led off the inning with a walk, with a ground out to second.
A single by Spencer Sorensen and a walk to Glause set up Carter Sintek for a pair of RBIs with his double to the left-center fence, setting the score at 7-2.
“Carter putting that ball in the gap was huge,” Hayden said.
After another 1-2-3 frame in the fifth, Pitt grinded through sixth innings after giving up a lead-off single, stranding a pair of Wolfe Electric runners.
“He not only threw the ball well, he went after people and that’s what we like to see, that’s what we preach with our pitchers,” Hayden said.
Brady Benson shut the door for First State Bank with a scoreless seventh, which ended with the strikeout of Anderson, who accounted for half of Millard West’s offense going 3-for-4 with a run scored.
No First State Bank player had more than one hit in the game, but Glause, Richmond and Sorensen each scored two times.
First State Bank hosts Grand Island at 4 p.m. for the first game of a doubleheader on Friday at Schilke Field.
