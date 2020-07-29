First State Bank Reserves fend off Elkhorn South and Mother Nature to stay alive in state tournament

OMAHA—The First State Bank Post 20 Reserve team handled the storms Elkhorn South and Mother Nature brought against them Wednesday afternoon to force a winner-take-all championship game with a 15-12 victory.
“The guys kept it interesting, that is for sure,” First State Bank Reserves coach Dylan Kucera said. “We came out on top and that’s really all that matters right now.”
The must-win game for First State Bank felt like two separate contests with driving rain bombarding the field for the final two innings, turning what was a tightly contested ballgame into a game of survival—14 walks and hit by pitches were issued in the final two innings after eight through the first five innings.
The game went into the sixth inning tied at 5-5.
Both sides plated a run in the first before Elkhorn South grabbed an additional run in the second.
First State Bank garnered its first lead of the afternoon with an RBI groundout by Jackson Cyza followed by an RBI single from Landon Lamson, who finished 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs on the night to go up 3-2 .
Elkhorn South took the lead back in the fourth when a bases-clearing double skipped away from the First State Bank outfield.
Dom Escovedo provided the answer for First State Bank, nestling in a single under the glove of Elkhorn South’s diving center fielder with two outs, scoring two runs and tying the game at 5-5.
The rain storm that had clouded the afternoon sky for most of the afternoon finally broke open as First State Bank loaded the bases in the sixth. The rain would not stop for the rest of the contest, oscillating between a heavy downpour—which caused a brief delay in the bottom of the sixth—and a mild precipitation.
Cyza broke the game open with a grounder to short. The throw to start a possible double play skipped off the second baseman’s glove, allowing two runs to score.
Lamson took advantage of the error by following it up with a double to left field, scoring two more runs. Lamson came around to score on a passed ball to double up Elkhorn South 10-5.
When we scored the five runs when it started raining, that was good to get on top right away,” Kucera said. “Overall, pretty happy with how the guys did (in the rain).”
Elkhorn South provided an answer in the home half of the sixth. After Nate Jones, who went five innings as the starter, hit a batter and walked another, First State Bank turned to Cal Miller. Elkhorn South tagged Miller for five runs before the frame ended with the score once again knotted up at 10-10.
Jones scattered seven hits and five walks in his five innings pitched.
“Nate threw well for us,” Kucera said. “Pretty much everything was working for him and gave us strikes.”
The First State Bank offense kept the momentum going in the seventh inning, picking up two walks to begin the inning before Carter Richmond put the runners in scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.
Richmond’s sacrifice resulted in a pair of runs as Cooper Weitzel deposited a ground-rule double over the center field fence on the next at-bat, giving FSB the lead back at 12-10.
“That was huge, Cooper came in clutch right there,” Kucera said. “That was a big time hit from a big time player right there.”
Ryan Dix, Cyza and Lamson followed with three-straight singles, with Dix’ scoring Weitzel and Lamson’s accounting for a pair of runs to give First State Bank a five-run cushion going into the final frame.
Miller sandwiched a pop fly out in between a pair of walk before Post 20 turned to Griffin Helgenberger to secure the final two outs.
“I just told (Helgenberger) ‘hey, calm down and just throw strikes,” Kucera said. “If they hit the ball, we’ve got a couple runs to work with, but our defense has your back.”
Helgenberger induced an infield fly before giving up a double, which shrank the First State Bank lead down to three, 15-12, then hit the next batter to bring the game-tying run to the plate.
Helgenberger put an end to the possible Elkhorn South rally with a strikeout, keeping First State Bank’s season alive for one more day.
Due to the weather, the if-neccesary game First State Bank forced with its win was pushed back to 3 p.m. Thursday at Brown Park. With a win, First State Bank can claim the West Division championship of the Reserve State Tournament and would play the winner of the East Division for the state title.
