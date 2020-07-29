First State Bank Reserves fend off Elkhorn South and Mother Nature to stay alive in state tournament

The rain storm that had clouded the afternoon sky for most of the afternoon finally broke open as First State Bank loaded the bases in the sixth. The rain would not stop for the rest of the contest, oscillating between a heavy downpour—which caused a brief delay in the bottom of the sixth—and a mild precipitation.

Cyza broke the game open with a grounder to short. The throw to start a possible double play skipped off the second baseman’s glove, allowing two runs to score.

Lamson took advantage of the error by following it up with a double to left field, scoring two more runs. Lamson came around to score on a passed ball to double up Elkhorn South 10-5.

When we scored the five runs when it started raining, that was good to get on top right away,” Kucera said. “Overall, pretty happy with how the guys did (in the rain).”

Elkhorn South provided an answer in the home half of the sixth. After Nate Jones, who went five innings as the starter, hit a batter and walked another, First State Bank turned to Cal Miller. Elkhorn South tagged Miller for five runs before the frame ended with the score once again knotted up at 10-10.

Jones scattered seven hits and five walks in his five innings pitched.